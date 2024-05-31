MagazineBuy Print

Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali outwits Cramling, Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura

The Indian now has 8.5 points in her kitty and is followed by women’s world champion Wenjun Ju of China and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine.

Published : May 31, 2024 11:36 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

R. Vaishali extended her sole lead while her younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa lost his, in the fourth round of the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Thursday.

Vaishali won her classical game against Sweden’s Pia Cramling with black pieces, making use of her rival’s blunder on the 48th move in an equal ending featuring rook and pawns. Cramling resigned six moves later.

Vaishali thus got three points and took her tally to 8.5. She is followed on six points by World champion Ju Wenjun of China and Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk.

Ju overcame compatriot Lei Tingjie in Armageddon, while Muzychuk defeated Humpy in the classical format itself. Lie has five points, while Humpy and Cramling have three each.

In the open section, Praggnanandhaa was beaten by Hikaru Nakamura in the classical game. The American, who won in 86 moves with black pieces after his opponent failed to get much advantage with his knight sacrifice early on, thus took the sole lead.

Nakamura has seven points, half-a-point ahead of France’s Alireza Firouzja, who beat China’s Ding Liren in classical chess.

The day’s other match also was decided in the same format, as top seed Magnus Carlsen of Norway beat Fabiano Caruana of t United States.

Carlsen is in third place with six points, while Praggnanandhaa has 5.5. The tournament will resume on Saturday after a day’s rest.

ALSO READ | Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game

Results round 4:
Men: Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 7) beat R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 5.5) 3-0; Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6) 0-3; Firouzja Alireza (Fra, 6.5) beat Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5) 3-0.
Women: Pia Cramling (Swe, 3) lost to R Vaishali (Ind, 8.5); Tingjie Lei (Chn, 5) lost to Wenjun Ju (Chn, 6); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 6) beat Koneru Humpy (Ind, 3).

