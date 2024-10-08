All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament to be held in Mumbai from October 11

An All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament will be organised here at the SMCA Chess School from October 11-16.

The tournament will feature around 220 players and will have a prize money of Rs 3 lakh. International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, who holds an Elo rating of 2185, is the top seed for the event.

The tournament has been recognised by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), FIDE, Mumbai City District Chess Association (MCDCA) and Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA).

“By ensuring world-class facilities and offering live access to top matches, we hope to inspire more people to engage with chess and help foster new talent,” said Durga Nagesh Guttula, the tournament director and co-founder of SMCA Chess School.

International Arbiter PB Bhilare will be the Chief Arbiter while IA Sandesh Nagarnaik will serve as his deputy.