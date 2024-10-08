Global Chess League 2024: Anish Giri beats Viswanathan Anand; Alaskan Knights consolidates top position

Firouzja Alireza made the rook move, and almost straightaway realised he had messed it up. The disappointment on his face was obvious: he was going to lose a game, after winning five in a row.
Alireza’s blunder gave Hikaru Nakamura a surprise win: the game featuring a rook-ending in the match between Triveni Continental Kings and American Gambits had been heading towards a draw.
The Gambits went on to win the match 14-5 in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League at Friends House here on Tuesday.
Both the women, Bibisara Assaubayeva and Elisabeth Paehtz, won their games, against Alexandra Kosteniuk and Valentina Gunina, respectively.
With the win over the defending champion, Nakamura’s team took its tally to nine points, while Continental Kings remains on 12. Also on 12 is Alpine SG Pipers, which was beaten 5-14 by Upgrad Mumba Masters.
There is, however, no change at the top of the table. Anish Giri’s PBG Alaskan Knights, in fact, consolidated its position after its 14-5 win against Ganges Grandmasters.
The Knights now have 18 points, six more than Continental Kings and SG Pipers. But, three more rounds of matches remain.
It was another dominating performance by the Knights in the day’s last match. On the Icon board, Giri defeated Viswanathan Anand. And there were also wins for Alina Kashlinskaya and Nihal Sarin, against Nurgyul Salimova and Volodar Murzin, respectively.
Nihal has been one of the reasons for the Knights’ excellent show so far. It was his fifth in the tournament, and he remains unbeaten.
“Yes, I am happy with the way I have played so far, but there are, of course, more games to be played,” he said.
THE RESULTS
(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)
