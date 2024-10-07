MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League 2024: Alpine SG Pipers ends Alaskan Knights’ winning streak

Alpine SG Pipers’ 9-7 victory at the Friends House on Monday finally ended the dream of PGB Alaskan Knights. It was the first defeat for the Knights after winning all their five games.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 23:00 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Hou Yifan scored a crucial win for Alpine SG Pipers to stop PBG Alaskan Knights’ winning run at the Global Chess League.
Hou Yifan scored a crucial win for Alpine SG Pipers to stop PBG Alaskan Knights’ winning run at the Global Chess League. | Photo Credit: GLOBAL CHESS LEAGUE
infoIcon

Hou Yifan scored a crucial win for Alpine SG Pipers to stop PBG Alaskan Knights’ winning run at the Global Chess League. | Photo Credit: GLOBAL CHESS LEAGUE

For once, the Knights were made to dance to somebody else’s tune. That of the Pipers, fittingly enough.

Alpine SG Pipers’ 9-7 victory at the Friends House here on Monday finally ended the dream of PGB Alaskan Knights. It was the first defeat for the Knights after winning all their five games.

The wins by Hou Yifan, over her fellow-Chinese Tan Zhongyi and Kateryna Lagno, against Alina Kashlinskaya proved crucial.

Knights, however, still maintained their pole position, with 15 match points. Triveni Continental Kings, which defeated Upgrad Mumba Masters 10-8 and Pipers, are on 12.

THE RESULTS
Triveni Continental Kings bt Upgrad Mumba Masters 10-8 (Alireza Firouzja bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave; Yi Wei lost to Vidit Gujrathi; Timour Radjabov drew with Peter Svidler; Alexandra Kosteniuk bt Koneru Humpy; Valentina Gunina lost to D. Harika; Javokhir Sindarov drew with Raunak Sadhwani).
Alpine SG Pipers bt PBG Alaskan Knights 9-7 (Magnus Carlsen drew with Anish Giri, R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Nodirbek Abdusattarov; Richard Rapport drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov; Hou Yifan bt Tan Zhongyi; Kateryna Lagno bt Alina Kashlinskaya; Daniel Dardha lost to Nihal Sarin).
Ganges Grandmasters bt American Gambits 10-4 (Viswanathan Anand drew with Hikaru Nakamura; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda; Parham Maghsoodloo drew with Yu Yangyi; R. Vaishali drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva; Nurgyul Salimova bt Elisabeth Paehtz; Volodar Murzin bt Jonas Buhl Bjerre).

(The writer is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)

Related Topics

Global Chess League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Antoaneta Stefanova - the World champion who was her country’s Prime Ministerial candidate
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Score: Stubbs departs as Ireland closes in on historic win against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: England moves on top in Group B, India fourth in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League 2024: Nihal’s draw stands, SG Pipers’ appeal to reverse result rejected
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ajinkya Rahane stresses freedom, confidence as Mumbai awarded Rs. 1 crore for Irani Cup triumph
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Nihal’s draw stands, SG Pipers’ appeal to reverse result rejected
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Alpine SG Pipers ends Alaskan Knights’ winning streak
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Global Chess League 2024: Antoaneta Stefanova - the World champion who was her country’s Prime Ministerial candidate
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Global Chess League: Fresh debates on arbiters’ role take centrestage in Friends House
    Mayank
  5. Anish Giri: Uncertainties in games at Global Chess League is great for the sport
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League 2024: Antoaneta Stefanova - the World champion who was her country’s Prime Ministerial candidate
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Score: Stubbs departs as Ireland closes in on historic win against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: England moves on top in Group B, India fourth in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League 2024: Nihal’s draw stands, SG Pipers’ appeal to reverse result rejected
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ajinkya Rahane stresses freedom, confidence as Mumbai awarded Rs. 1 crore for Irani Cup triumph
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment