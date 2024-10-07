Global Chess League 2024: Alpine SG Pipers ends Alaskan Knights’ winning streak

For once, the Knights were made to dance to somebody else’s tune. That of the Pipers, fittingly enough.
Alpine SG Pipers’ 9-7 victory at the Friends House here on Monday finally ended the dream of PGB Alaskan Knights. It was the first defeat for the Knights after winning all their five games.
The wins by Hou Yifan, over her fellow-Chinese Tan Zhongyi and Kateryna Lagno, against Alina Kashlinskaya proved crucial.
Knights, however, still maintained their pole position, with 15 match points. Triveni Continental Kings, which defeated Upgrad Mumba Masters 10-8 and Pipers, are on 12.
THE RESULTS
(The writer is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)
