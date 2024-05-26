The Norway Chess tournament opens at Stavanger, Norway, on Monday. The event features some of the world’s strongest players in both the open and women’s sections.
World No. 1 and five-time World champion Magnus Carlsen of the host nation leads the field. The world No. 2 and 3, Fabiana Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, both of the United States, are also in the fray.
Reigning World champion Ding Liren of China is another major attraction. R. Praggnanandhaa, ranked 14th in the world, is the Indian representative.
His elder sister R. Vaishali is playing in the women’s event, along with fellow-Indian Koneru Humpy. World champion Ju Wenjun of China is the top seed.
The tournament, which carries equal prize money for the open and women’s sections, will conclude on June 7.
The pairings for first round:
Latest on Sportstar
- F1 Monaco Grand Prix Live Updates, Formula One 2024: Charles Leclerc eyes first win at home race; Live streaming info
- Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Caruana lead field; Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali among Indian representatives
- Which team has won the most Indian Premier League titles ahead of SRH vs KKR IPL 2024 final?
- French Open 2024: Naomi Osaka sets up possible Iga Swiatek clash at Roland Garros
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk; IPL Finals all-time records
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE