IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch India India vs Bangladesh Warm-up game live?

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: India will take on Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup warm-up in New York on Saturday.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 08:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket team during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.
Indian cricket team during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian cricket team during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will take on Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warm-up game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

When will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match start?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will start at 8 PM IST.

What time will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match toss take place?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
BANGLADESH
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Related Topics

India /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Bangladesh

