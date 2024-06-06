Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri finished his international career, playing his final game against Kuwait in Kolkata on Thursday.
Chhetri, 39, ended his career as the fourth-highest goal scorer in international football behind legendary footballers, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei
The Indian captain trails FIFA World Cup winner Messi, who has scored 106 in 180 matches, and Ronaldo tops the list, having scored 128 goals from 206 appearances for Portugal.
Iran’s Daei is second in the list with 108 goals for his country.
HIGHEST GOALSCORERS OF ALL TIME IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Apperances
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|128
|206
|2
|Ali Daei
|Iran
|108
|148
|3
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|106
|180
|4
|Sunil Chhetri
|India
|93
|143
|5
|Mokhtar Dahari
|Malaysia
|89
|142
Chhetri made his senior debut for India against Pakistan in 2005 and has featured on the scoresheets ever since. He has won the Nehru Cup three times (2007, 2009, 2012) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship four times (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023). For his services, he was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.
Latest on Sportstar
- USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 14/1 (2); USA on top with early blows
- Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match?
- LIVE Sunil Chhetri in India vs Kuwait: Talking points in Indian captain’s farewell game
- India vs Kuwait highlights, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Sunil Chhetri retires as India’s highest goalscorer with 94
- Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE