MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?

BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match in Dallas on Saturday.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 18:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan Tamim bats during warm-up an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan Tamim bats during warm-up an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan Tamim bats during warm-up an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. Sri Lanka suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa in its first match and will be looking to bounce back against its rival.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 08, 2024. (IST)

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc), Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
SRI LANKA
Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment