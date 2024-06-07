BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?

Bangladesh kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. Sri Lanka suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa in its first match and will be looking to bounce back against its rival.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 08, 2024. (IST)

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.