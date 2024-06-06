MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Afghanistan stuns Qatar to hold Asian Champion to a goalless draw

Afghanistan continued to turn heads under new coach Ashley Westwood as it held Asian Champion Qatar to a goalless draw in the FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 23:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar coach Marquez Lopez talks to Abdullah Al Yazidi after the draw with Afghanistan.
Qatar coach Marquez Lopez talks to Abdullah Al Yazidi after the draw with Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Qatar coach Marquez Lopez talks to Abdullah Al Yazidi after the draw with Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Afghanistan continued to turn heads under new coach Ashley Westwood as it held Asian Champion Qatar to a goalless draw in the FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier, at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Thursday.

This was the first draw for the AFC Asian Cup champion in this calendar year, with the previous one -- a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup -- ending in a 3-2 win on penalties for Qatar.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has undergone a positive change under Westwood, who took over as the head coach in November last year. After losing its first two matches in charge, the Afghans held higher-ranked India to a goalless draw, eventually beating the team in the return fixture.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 65/1; Monank, Gous keep Pakistan on the edge
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Afghanistan stuns Qatar to hold Asian Champion to a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 12:00 AM IST; Scotland looks for a win against Namibia
    Team Sportstar
  4. How India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Afghanistan edges closer after India draws with Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Afghanistan stuns Qatar to hold Asian Champion to a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces final squad for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Harry Maguire not selected in England squad by Southgate
    Team Sportstar
  4. Watch | Mehtab Hossain on Sunil Chhetri: His records will stand for at least the next ten years
    PTI
  5. Ballon d’Or 2024: UEFA announces date for ceremony to honour world’s best football players
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 65/1; Monank, Gous keep Pakistan on the edge
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Afghanistan stuns Qatar to hold Asian Champion to a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 12:00 AM IST; Scotland looks for a win against Namibia
    Team Sportstar
  4. How India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Afghanistan edges closer after India draws with Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment