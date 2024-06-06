Sunil Chhetri farewell: A year-by-year breakdown of the goals scored by the Indian legend before retirement

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri will make his final appearance for the Blue Tigers as they take on Kuwait in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match on Thursday.
Chhetri who has 150 caps for India, announced last month that he will retire from international football after tomorrow’s clash. He has scored 94 goals in his international career, putting him fourth in the all-time list of goalscorers among FIFA members.
Among the active players, he is only behind Lionel Messi (106 goals in 180 matches) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals in 205 matches).
Take a look at Chhetri’s goals by year since senior-level his debut in 2005:
|Year
|Goals
|2005
|1
|2006
|0
|2007
|6
|2008
|8
|2009
|1
|2010
|3
|2011
|13
|2012
|4
|2013
|5
|2014
|3
|2015
|6
|2016
|2
|2017
|5
|2018
|8
|2019
|7
|2021
|8
|2022
|4
|2023
|9
|2024
|1
