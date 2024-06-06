MagazineBuy Print

Sunil Chhetri farewell: A year-by-year breakdown of the goals scored by the Indian legend before retirement

Chhetri has scored 94 goals in his international career, putting him fourth in the all-time list of goalscorers among FIFA members.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 11:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a warm-up session on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait.
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a warm-up session on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a warm-up session on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri will make his final appearance for the Blue Tigers as they take on Kuwait in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match on Thursday.

Chhetri who has 150 caps for India, announced last month that he will retire from international football after tomorrow’s clash. He has scored 94 goals in his international career, putting him fourth in the all-time list of goalscorers among FIFA members.

Among the active players, he is only behind Lionel Messi (106 goals in 180 matches) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals in 205 matches).

Take a look at Chhetri’s goals by year since senior-level his debut in 2005:

Year Goals
2005 1
2006 0
2007 6
2008 8
2009 1
2010 3
2011 13
2012 4
2013 5
2014 3
2015 6
2016 2
2017 5
2018 8
2019 7
2021 8
2022 4
2023 9
2024 1

