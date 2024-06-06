India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India wears new jersey in Chhetri’s last game

India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.
India is wearing a new kit by Performax Activewear, for Sunil Chhetri’s final international match.
The jersey print pattern is inspired by the nick name of the Indian football team “Blue Tigers”, symbol of strength & power of a Tiger, India’s national animal.
This Jersey incorporates the team motto inscribed “Forward Together” onto the neck tape and the 24-spoke Ashoka chakra symbol at the back of the jersey.
