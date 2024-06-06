Which opponent has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?

India Captain Sunil Chhetri announced last month that he will retire from International football after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait on June 6.

Since making his senior-level debut for India in 2005, Chettri has made 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers, the most in the national team’s history.

During this time he scored 94 goals, putting him fourth in the all-time list of goalscorers among FIFA members. Among the active players, he is only behind Lionel Messi (106 goals in 180 matches) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals in 205 matches).

Playing for India, Chhetri won the Nehru Cup three times (2007, 2009, 2012) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship four times (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023). For his services, he was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

Who has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goal against?

Out of his 94 international goals, Chhetri has scored nine against Nepal in 13 appearances, which is the most he has scored against a single opponent.

Before his final appearance for India on Thursday, take a look at the number of goals Chhetri has scored against different opponents: