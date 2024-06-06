MagazineBuy Print

Which opponent has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?

Ahead of his final appearance for the Blue Tigers, take a look at how many goals Sunil Chhetri has scored against different opponents throughout his career.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 08:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunil Chhetri has 94 goals in 150 appearances for India.
FILE PHOTO: Sunil Chhetri has 94 goals in 150 appearances for India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sunil Chhetri has 94 goals in 150 appearances for India. | Photo Credit: AP

India Captain Sunil Chhetri announced last month that he will retire from International football after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait on June 6.

Since making his senior-level debut for India in 2005, Chettri has made 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers, the most in the national team’s history.

During this time he scored 94 goals, putting him fourth in the all-time list of goalscorers among FIFA members. Among the active players, he is only behind Lionel Messi (106 goals in 180 matches) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals in 205 matches).

ALSO READ | Careers of boys can change with June 6 game: Stimac

Playing for India, Chhetri won the Nehru Cup three times (2007, 2009, 2012) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship four times (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023). For his services, he was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

Who has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goal against?

Out of his 94 international goals, Chhetri has scored nine against Nepal in 13 appearances, which is the most he has scored against a single opponent.

Before his final appearance for India on Thursday, take a look at the number of goals Chhetri has scored against different opponents:

Oppostiton Appearances Goals
Nepal 13 9
Maldives 6 8
Bangladesh 6 6
Chinese Taipei 5 6
Afghanistan 10 5
Tajikistan 5 5
Cambodia 3 5
Pakistan 7 4
Kyrgyzstan 5 4
Kenya 2 4
Lebanon 6 3
Myanmar 5 3
Malaysia 4 3
Guam 3 3
Bhutan 2 3
Vietnam 2 3
Syria 7 2
Oman 5 2
Thailand 3 2
Sri Lanka 4 1
Hong Kong 3 1
Kuwait 3 1
Bahrain 2 1
Macau 2 1
North Korea 2 1
Palestine 2 1
Philippines 2 1
Cameroon 1 1
Curacao 1 1
New Zealand 1 1
Puerto Rico 1 1
South Korea 1 1
Vanuatu 1 1

