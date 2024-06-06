India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Three key battles to look out for in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match

India will face Kuwait in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday.

The match is not only important due to India’s qualification to the third round but also because captain Sunil Chhetri will be making his 151st and final appearance for the Blue Tigers.

Both coaches - Igor Stimac of India and Rui Bento of Kuwait will be keen to shape their teams in the best possible way and churn out a positive result from the clash.

Ahead of the match, Sportstar looks at three key battles that can shape the outcome of the clash.

Sunil Chhetri vs Hassan Al-Enezi

Sunil Chhetri will be playing his last match for India and will be raring to go all out. Kuwait coach Rui Bento will be wary of this and will most likely depute Hassan Al-Enezi to mark the Indian captain. Mainly playing a poacher’s role now, Chhetri will be eager to be a ‘fox in the box’ and look to threaten from dead-ball situations.

File - Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championship. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Al-Enezi is just 23 years old but is one of the mainstays in the Kuwait backline with his robust no-nonsense defending style. He will certainly look to spoil Chhetri’s farewell match in front of what will surely be a full house at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Subhasish Bose vs Mohammad Daham

Kuwait lost 2-1 against Qatar in its last match but Mohammad Daham was a bright spark for the Al Azraqs from the flanks, scoring the only goal of the match for his team. Against India, he would aim to continue his threat from the flanks, which is why Stimac can resort to the experienced Subhasish Bose to deal with Daham.

Bose, while known for his reckless tackles from time to time, is one of the best defenders India has in its ranks. He was a major cog in Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ ISL Shield win this season. Against Daham, Bose needs to be wary of not only his defensive strength but timing, so as not to invite unnecessary bookings.

Lallianzuala Chhangte vs Mohseen Ghareeb

Chhangte enjoyed an excellent season in club football, winning the ISL Cup with Mumbai City FC this season. He would want to carry forward his excellent form in national colours. Mainly operating from the flanks, he is known for his razor-sharp skills and quick feet. He can find space in tight corners and beat his marker in 1v1 situations.

India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte (17-orange) celebrates after scoring a goal against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Bento will be wary of the threat Chhangte will pose and should depute Mohsen Ghareeb to deal with him. Left-back Ghareeb has put in a decent shift for the Al Azraqs in the last couple of matches he has played and will need to be at his best if tasked with stopping Chhangte.