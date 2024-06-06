MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Afghanistan edges closer after India draws with Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match

Here is the points table of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2, Group A.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 19:36 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri played his final match in national colours in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri played his final match in national colours in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri played his final match in national colours in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV

India and Kuwait played out a stalemate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. In the other match Afghanistan held Asian champion Qatar to a draw.

Here is the points table of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2, Group A:

Second Round Group A table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 5 4 1 0 16 2 14 13
2 India 5 1 2 2 2 5 -3 5
3 Afghanistan 5 1 2 2 3 13 -10 5
4 Kuwait 5 1 1 3 5 6 -1 4

