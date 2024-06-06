FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Afghanistan edges closer after India draws with Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match

India and Kuwait played out a stalemate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. In the other match Afghanistan held Asian champion Qatar to a draw.
Here is the points table of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2, Group A:
Second Round Group A table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Qatar
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|14
|13
|2
|India
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|13
|-10
|5
|4
|Kuwait
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|4
