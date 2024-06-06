MagazineBuy Print

Watch | Mehtab Hossain on Sunil Chhetri: His records will stand for at least the next ten years

Former India footballer Mehtab Hossain was all praise for former teammate and India captain Sunil Chhetri who played his career’s final international fixture when India took on Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifer in Kolkata on Thursday.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 20:50 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Former Indian footballer Mehtab Hossain was in attendance for Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. He praised his former teammate and said that Chhetri stood apart from the rest because he realised early on what it takes to be a professional footballer.

“Chhetri realised early what it takes to be a professional footballer that we couldn’t in our time. When he went abroad and spent time there he saw what it takes to be a professional player there. He learnt how to be a professional of the sport. That’s what helped him to carry on for 19 years and made him different from others”, Hossain told PTI ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between India and Kuwait.

