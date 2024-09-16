Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in Al Nassr’s squad for the Saudi side’s opener Asian Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq.

Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and has hence not travelled with the team for the AFC Champions League Elite match.

The Portuguese veteran is targeting Asia’s top club crown to add to his long list of achievements when the competition kicks off on Monday.

“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

- Inputs from AP