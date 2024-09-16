MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?

Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and has hence not travelled with the team for the AFC Champions League Elite match.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in Al Nassr’s squad for the Saudi side’s opener Asian Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq.

Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and has hence not travelled with the team for the AFC Champions League Elite match.

The Portuguese veteran is targeting Asia’s top club crown to add to his long list of achievements when the competition kicks off on Monday.

“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

- Inputs from AP

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Shorta LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: When, Where to watch, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS v SHR; Ronaldo left out of squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 0-0 NEUFC; Second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jannik Sinner hires Novak Djokovic’s ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi after dope test row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS v SHR; Ronaldo left out of squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati pens new Barca deal
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Bellingham, Tchouameni back for UEFA Champions League opener
    AFP
  5. ‘Everyone innocent until proven guilty’ says Guardiola as hearing into Man City’s alleged breaches set to kick off
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Shorta LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: When, Where to watch, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS v SHR; Ronaldo left out of squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 0-0 NEUFC; Second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jannik Sinner hires Novak Djokovic’s ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi after dope test row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment