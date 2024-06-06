Ballon d’Or 2024: UEFA announces date for ceremony to honour world’s best football players

The most prestigious individual awards ceremony in world football, the Ballon d’Or, will be held in Paris on October 28, the event’s new organizer UEFA said Thursday.

Nominations will be announced on September 4, letting voters factor in the European Championship and Copa America in men’s football and the Paris Olympics tournament in the women’s game.

Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos are likely to poll strongly after leading the team to the Champions League and La Liga titles. Kroos will end his career after playing at Euro 2024 for Germany and never finished in the top three of a Ballon d’Or vote.

Barcelona retained its Women’s Champions League title with past Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alèxia Putellas scoring in the final against Lyon.

Voters are expected to consider players’ individual performance, then their team’s performance and also fair play.

Monthly magazine France Football first presented the Ballon d’Or for men in 1956 and added a women’s prize in 2018. UEFA is now the magazine’s partner to help market the event and organize the ceremony in a theater in central Paris.

Lionel Messi and Bonmati won the best player awards last year after their recent World Cup wins. New awards for the 2023-24 season include best men’s and women’s coach.