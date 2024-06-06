MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Amnesty urges FIFA to assess human rights risks before awarding World Cups

FIFA had included human rights standards as part of the bidding requirements for the two World Cups, but Amnesty fears single bids for each tournament undercut their leverage to ensure there are no violations.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 12:11 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA and countries bidding to host the 2030 and 2034 World Cups should agree to binding commitments to prevent human rights violations.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA and countries bidding to host the 2030 and 2034 World Cups should agree to binding commitments to prevent human rights violations. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA and countries bidding to host the 2030 and 2034 World Cups should agree to binding commitments to prevent human rights violations. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA and countries bidding to host the 2030 and 2034 World Cups should agree to binding commitments and legal reforms to prevent human rights violations connected to the tournament, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

In October, football’s world governing body awarded the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal while Saudi Arabia is the lone bidder for the 2034 edition, with Amnesty saying there are ‘serious human rights’ risks that must be addressed.

“FIFA should ensure a rigorous and transparent bidding process, based on meaningful stakeholder participation, including genuinely independent human rights risk assessments and comprehensive human rights strategies,” human rights organisation Amnesty said.

“FIFA should be prepared not to award the rights to host the World Cup until such agreements are made, and until it is clear that human rights violations can and will be prevented, mitigated and remedied.”

ALSO READ | FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host

Amnesty said the commitments must prevent human rights violations in relation to ‘labour rights, discrimination, housing, freedom of expression, policing and privacy’ before finalising a decision to approve any bid.

FIFA had included human rights standards as part of the bidding requirements for the two World Cups, but Amnesty fears single bids for each tournament undercut their leverage to ensure there are no violations.

FIFA had set a July deadline for the submission of bids for the 2034 World Cup, which will be evaluated later this year while the hosts will be officially appointed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Amnesty said accident rates at construction projects in Spain and Portugal are above EU levels, while discrimination in stadiums in Spain is an issue as they highlighted the racism suffered by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

They also said Morocco and Portugal must increase the number of labour inspectors by over 50 per cent to meet International Labour Organisation (ILO) benchmarks.

Amnesty said they have shared their report with FIFA. Reuters has contacted FIFA and the football associations of the countries bidding for the World Cup for comment.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2034 headed to Asia, Saudi Arabia frontrunner after relaxation of hosting criteria

Amnesty said the risks associated with hosting the 2034 tournament in Saudi Arabia are of a ‘different magnitude and severity’ that will test FIFA’s commitment to its human rights policies.

Amnesty researcher Dana Ahmed said that although they were allowed to do research on migrant workers in Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup, leading to several reforms, they have not had any access in Saudi Arabia.

“It is extremely difficult to do research from the outside,” she told reporters.

Related Topics

FIFA /

FIFA World Cup /

Amnesty International /

Saudi Arabia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amnesty urges FIFA to assess human rights risks before awarding World Cups
    Reuters
  2. NBA Finals 2023-24: Celtics’ Tatum, Brown hungry for crown after 2022 failure
    AFP
  3. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A year-by-year breakdown of the goals scored by the Indian legend before retirement
    Team Sportstar
  4. Penalty hands Tunisia victory as Africa’s World Cup qualifiers resume
    Reuters
  5. NBA Finals 2023-24: Doncic, Irving lead Mavericks to finals with poise, skill
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Amnesty urges FIFA to assess human rights risks before awarding World Cups
    Reuters
  2. Penalty hands Tunisia victory as Africa’s World Cup qualifiers resume
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano replaces Thiago Motta as coach of Bologna
    AP
  4. Euro 2024: Maddison cut from final England squad - Reports
    AFP
  5. Mbappe scores as France beats Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium and Denmark register wins
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amnesty urges FIFA to assess human rights risks before awarding World Cups
    Reuters
  2. NBA Finals 2023-24: Celtics’ Tatum, Brown hungry for crown after 2022 failure
    AFP
  3. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A year-by-year breakdown of the goals scored by the Indian legend before retirement
    Team Sportstar
  4. Penalty hands Tunisia victory as Africa’s World Cup qualifiers resume
    Reuters
  5. NBA Finals 2023-24: Doncic, Irving lead Mavericks to finals with poise, skill
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment