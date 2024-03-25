MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vinicius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults

Published : Mar 25, 2024 21:48 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brazil’s forward Vinicius Junior cries as he gives a press conference on the eve of the international friendly football match between Spain and Brazil.
Brazil’s forward Vinicius Junior cries as he gives a press conference on the eve of the international friendly football match between Spain and Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Brazil’s forward Vinicius Junior cries as he gives a press conference on the eve of the international friendly football match between Spain and Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP

Vinicius Junior broke down in tears on Monday while talking about the racist insults that he has been subjected to in Spain, saying that he is losing his desire to keep playing because of what he has been going through.

Vinícius spoke freely about his struggles fighting against racism on the eve of the “One Skin” friendly game between Spain and Brazil on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which was set up to raise awareness about racism nearly a year after the Brazil international was racially insulted at a Spanish league game in Valencia.

“It’s something very sad what I have been going through here,” Vinícius said. “It’s tough. I’ve been fighting against this for a long time. It’s exhausting because you feel like you are alone. I’ve made so many official complaints but no one is ever punished.”

ALSO READ | India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Blue Tigers hope to do better in final third, end winless run

The Spain-Brazil game is taking place just days after a new wave of racist and hate insults targeted Vinícius in matches in Spain.

“More and more I’m losing my desire to play,” he said. “But I’ll keep fighting.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Brazil /

Spain /

Santiago Bernabeu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 47/2 (5 overs); Rabada picks du Plessis, Green; Kohli attacks after reprieve
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinicius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults
    AP
  3. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS highlights in pictures: Dhawan knock, Shashank late flourish take Punjab Kings to 176-6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Impact Player rule has helped teams improve batting: Coach Fleming ahead of CSK vs GT clash
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Vinicius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults
    AP
  2. England to wear nameless shirts against Belgium to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Injured Neuer remains Germany’s first choice ‘keeper, says coach
    AFP
  4. England jersey for EURO 2024 by Nike draws criticism from UK PM Sunak
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers and Friendlies: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 47/2 (5 overs); Rabada picks du Plessis, Green; Kohli attacks after reprieve
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinicius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults
    AP
  3. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS highlights in pictures: Dhawan knock, Shashank late flourish take Punjab Kings to 176-6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Impact Player rule has helped teams improve batting: Coach Fleming ahead of CSK vs GT clash
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment