MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korean football player Son Jun-ho has been released by China

South Korean football player Son Jun-ho, who had been detained in China since May 2023, has recently been released and returned home, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 17:47 IST , SEOUL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
(Representative Image)
(Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

(Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korean football player Son Jun-ho, who had been detained in China since May 2023, has recently been released and returned home, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it had communicated with Chinese authorities via diverse channels during Son’s detention and requested a swift and fair process, but did not further comment on matters related to personal privacy.

When he was detained in China last May, China’s foreign ministry said Son, who was playing for the South Korean national team and Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, was suspected of accepting bribes.

Related Topics

Chinese Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB IPL 2024 full schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 full schedule announced: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Korean football player Son Jun-ho has been released by China
    Reuters
  4. CSK IPL 2024 full schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI IPL 2024 full schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Korean football player Son Jun-ho has been released by China
    Reuters
  2. India vs Afghanistan: Stimac puts job on the line in FIFA World Cup third-round qualification bid
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Rodri absent from Spain’s practice session before Brazil clash
    Reuters
  4. Dani Alves pays bail and can leave Spanish jail: court
    AFP
  5. Vinicius still a target for racial abuse ahead of Spain’s ‘One Skin’ game against Brazil
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB IPL 2024 full schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 full schedule announced: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Korean football player Son Jun-ho has been released by China
    Reuters
  4. CSK IPL 2024 full schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI IPL 2024 full schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment