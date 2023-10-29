MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

FIFA World Cup 2034 headed to Asia, Saudi Arabia frontrunner after relaxation of hosting criteria

FIFA states that the men’s World Cup can’t be hosted in the same continent more than once every 12 years, which leaves only Asia and Oceania as potential hosts.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 21:26 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA had earlier relaxed its bidding criteria for the 2034 edition of the men’s world cup, allowing relatively less-established footballing nations the chance to bid for the tournament.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA had earlier relaxed its bidding criteria for the 2034 edition of the men’s world cup, allowing relatively less-established footballing nations the chance to bid for the tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP
FIFA, the football world governing body, has received only one official interest – from Saudi Arabia – to host the 2034 men’s World Cup with the window to table a formal offer to host the tournament closing in two days on October 31.

The world body had earlier relaxed its bidding criteria for the 2034 edition, allowing relatively less-established footballing nations the chance to bid for the tournament.

To bid for the 2026 and 2030 editions, a country required at least 14 stadiums, of which seven have to be existing venues, with a minimum capacity of 40,000.

READ | Messi’s Argentina tops FIFA Rankings, Brazil third, Portugal climbs two spots

For 2034, however, the minimum number of existing stadiums was reduced from seven to four, making Saudi Arabia the frontrunner, which already has the required number of stadiums ready for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027.

FIFA defines existing as “currently in existence or currently under construction” or “requires renovation or reconstruction, whereby the main structural elements are preserved”.

Two stadiums in Riyadh are being upgraded, one in Jeddah is ready while another is being constructed in Dammam, scheduled to be ready by 2025.

FIFA’s rotation policy states that the World Cup cannot be hosted in the same continent more than once every 12 years.

The 2026 edition hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico, and the 2030 hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco (with three games in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay for the World Cup centenary) eliminate CONCACAF, UEFA, CAF and CONMEBOL from the race for 2034, leaving Asia and Oceania in the fray.

Asia, enjoying a numerical majority in the FIFA council, is expected to win the race. For the selection of a host, all member nations of FIFA vote. UEFA has the highest number of members at 55, followed by 54 in CAF.

Votes per confederation
AFC: 46
CAF: 54
CONCACAF: 35
CONMEBOL: 10
OFC: 11
UEFA: 55

Australia (individually or in association with New Zealand) and Indonesia have unofficially expressed interest in hosting the 2034 edition, but time is running out for both to officially submit their intent to host the event.

Indonesia has eight eligible stadiums (with at least 40000 capacity), but for the voting members, it would be difficult to ignore the fallout of the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster – in September 2022, which killed over 130 people – and the removal of its hosting rights of the U20 World Cup this year due to political reasons.

Australia hosted a successful Women’s World Cup this year, along with New Zealand, but has only three eligible stadiums with 40000 capacity, excluding the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is not a rectangular ground, as favoured by FIFA for the World Cup.

A successful Aussie bid might need a second partner in New Zealand (just one eligible stadium) or some Southeast Asian nations.

The Aussies bid for the 2022 edition ended in a disaster, with the country securing just one vote (211 votes/nations) despite spending USD 46 million.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has already received the support of Asia’s most powerful football administrator. Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the president of the Asian Football Confederation and the senior vice president of the FIFA Council, said that the Saudi letter ‘delighted’ him.

FILE PHOTO: Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al Khalifa.
FILE PHOTO: Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al Khalifa. | Photo Credit: AP
“The entire Asian football family will stand united in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s momentous initiative, and we are committed to working closely with the global football family to ensure its success,” he said.

Over the last few years, Saudi made major investments in football and other sports.

“Hosting a FIFA World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country’s transformation,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Sports Minister of Saudi Arabia said.

“As an emerging and welcoming home for all sports, we believe that hosting a FIFA World Cup is a natural next step in our football journey.”

With the Saudi Pro League already attracting the best global talents – like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar – the nation looks destined to further solidify its grip on global football with a successful bid for the 2034 World Cup.

FIFA, after an initial assessment of interest, will close the bidding process in July 2024, with the body announcing the host, later next year.

