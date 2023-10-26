MagazineBuy Print

Messi’s Argentina tops FIFA Rankings, Brazil third, Portugal climbs two spots

Argentina continued to sit on top of the FIFA rankings, released in the latest update on October 26, with France and Brazil sitting second and third, respectively.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 15:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, tops the FIFA Rankings with 1861.29 points in the latesr update.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, tops the FIFA Rankings with 1861.29 points in the latesr update. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, tops the FIFA Rankings with 1861.29 points in the latesr update. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina continued to sit on top of the FIFA rankings, released in the latest update on October 26, with France and Brazil sitting second and third, respectively.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner played two qualifiers for the next edition of the tournament, with captain Lionel Messi scoring twice against Peru in their previous game. It cemented its position on the top with 1861.29 points, with 9.88 points added in the last cycle.

France has also looked to be on a roll, qualifying for the 2024 European Championship with ease and registering wins against Netherlands and Ireland. With a rise of 12.35 points, it has widened the gap over Brazil.

FIFA Rankings - Top 10 (Men’s football)
1. Argentina - 1861.29 points
2. France - 1853.11 points
3. Brazil - 1812.2 points
4. England - 1807.88 points
5. Belgium - 1793.71 points
6. Portugal - 1739.83 points
7. Netherlands - 1739.26 points
8. Spain - 1725.97 points
9. Italy - 1717.81 points
10. Croatia - 1711.88 points

Where is Portugal ranked in world football?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal has made strides up front, climbing two spots to sixth. With its last loss in a competitive game coming against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Roberto Martinez’s side thrashed Luxembourg and Bosnia & Herzegovina 9-0 and 5-0, respectively, and also secured a spot in the European Championship next year.

