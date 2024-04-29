MagazineBuy Print

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injures thigh muscle ahead of Euro 2024

Milan said Maignan, who is France’s first-choice goalkeeper, underwent an MRI scan that revealed a low-grade lesion on his right adductor muscle.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 21:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Serie A team did not give a timeline for Maignan’s recovery. France plays its opening game at the Euros on June 17 in Germany.
The Serie A team did not give a timeline for Maignan's recovery. France plays its opening game at the Euros on June 17 in Germany. | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO
infoIcon

The Serie A team did not give a timeline for Maignan’s recovery. France plays its opening game at the Euros on June 17 in Germany. | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injured a muscle in his right thigh just six weeks before the European Championship, his club AC Milan said on Monday.

Milan said Maignan, who is France’s first-choice goalkeeper, underwent an MRI scan that revealed a low-grade lesion on his right adductor muscle.

ALSO READ: Explained - Why is Sweden refusing VAR when other European heavyweights have accepted it?

The Serie A team did not give a timeline for Maignan’s recovery. France plays its opening game at the Euros on June 17 in Germany.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was a last-minute withdrawal against Juventus over the weekend after he felt pain during the warmup.

Maignan’s injury is bad news for France coach Didier Deschamps, who will announce his squad for the Euros on May 16.

Maignan has played 14 games for France and has established himself as the No. 1 goalkeeper ahead of Brice Samba and Alphonse Areola since Hugo Lloris’ international retirement.

