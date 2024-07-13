MagazineBuy Print

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi signs for Inter Milan on free transfer

The 31-year-old will join Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and will be the first Iranian player in the Italian club’s history.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 21:39 IST

Reuters
Iran’s Mehdi Taremi in action.
Iran's Mehdi Taremi in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan has signed Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi on a three-year contract, the Serie A champion said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old will join Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and will be the first Iranian player in the Italian club’s history.

“Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now,” Taremi told Inter TV.

He is Inter’s third signing in this transfer window after midfielder Piotr Zielinski, another free agent, and goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa. 

