Iran’s Mehdi Taremi signs for Inter Milan on free transfer

Inter Milan has signed Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi on a three-year contract, the Serie A champion said on Saturday.
The 31-year-old will join Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and will be the first Iranian player in the Italian club’s history.
“Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now,” Taremi told Inter TV.
He is Inter’s third signing in this transfer window after midfielder Piotr Zielinski, another free agent, and goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa.
