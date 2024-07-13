Wimbledon 2024: ‘I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana,’ says Krejcikova, dedicates title to late mentor

Wimbledon and the Czech Republic seem to have a special relationship. Four women representing the country have won Grand Slam singles titles and all four have triumphed at Wimbledon, with Barbora Krejcikova joining Jana Novotna (1998), Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014) and Marketa Vondrousova (2023).

“Nobody is going to believe that I won Wimbledon... I still can’t believe it,” insisted Krejcikova. “The first match here was three hours and 15 minutes and I won 7-5 in the third. I didn’t have a good season and it is unbelievable that I am standing here with this trophy.”

The 28-year-old said none of her dreams would have materialised if not for the mentorship of Novotna.

“After I finished juniors, I didn’t know whether to go professional or into education. She told me that I had potential to be a champion.

“Before she passed away (2017) she asked me to win a Slam and I achieved that (French Open 2021). I never thought I would also win the same trophy as Jana did. It is very emotional to see me on the [honours] board next to her.”

Krejcikova, who is set to re-enter the WTA top-10 on Monday, said it was Novotna who kindled in her the love for Wimbledon.

READ | List of Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era

“When I was 12, I wrote that would like to win the French Open. Things shifted when I actually met Jana and when she was telling me all the stories about Wimbledon, the grass, how difficult it was for her to win and how emotional she was when she made it.

“Since then, I saw Wimbledon as the biggest tournament in the world. I think she will be proud.”

For Jasmine Paolini, Saturday’s finalist, there was a silver lining even in defeat. “As a kid, looking at Wimbledon on TV, I remember cheering for [Roger] Federer. To now be here is great and it has been a beautiful two weeks.”