Canada vs Uruguay highlights, CAN 2-2 URU, Copa America 2024: La Celeste wins penalty shootout (4-3) to finish in third place

- July 14, 2024 07:39FULL-TIMEFULL TIME! CAN 2-2 URU (3-4)
Uruguay beats Canada 4-3 in a penalty shootout to win the third place match in the Copa America 2024.
- July 14, 2024 07:28CANADA VS URUGUAY, PENALTY SHOOTOUT!
CAN 1-0 URU: Jonathan David scores to Canada ahead.
CAN 1-1 URU: St. Clair dives the right way but Valverde hits it perfectly and scores.
CAN 2-1 URU: Bombito scores shortly after St. Clair is shown a yellow card mid shootout.
CAN 2-2 URU: Bentancur finds the top left corner.
CAN 2-2 URU: Kone misses! Rochet saves the Canadian’s weak attempt.
CAN 2-3 URU: Arrascaeta gives Uruguay the lead for the first time in the shootout.
CAN 3-3 URU: Choiniere thumps it and scores.
CAN 3-4 URU: Suarez doesn’t miss and scores.
CAN 3-4 URU: Davies misses! He tries to chip it but only finds the crossbar.
Uruguay wins the third place match at the Copa America 2024.
- July 14, 2024 07:24FULL TIME! CAN 2-2 URU
That brings the end to a tantalising match between Canada and Uruguay as Luis Suarez’s late goal takes the match to penalties.
- July 14, 2024 07:21GOAL90+2’- SUAREZ SCORES! CAN 2-2 URU
Gimenez plays a through ball to an empty Suarez who smashes the ball in to the roof of the net.
- July 14, 2024 07:19Five minutes to go
Nervy moments towards the last stretch of regulation time.
- July 14, 2024 07:13YELLOW CARD85’- Bentancur sees yellow
David battles Bentancur for the ball, and gets it. However, Uruguay’s goalscorer holds on to the forward’s legs and stops play.
- July 14, 2024 07:09GOAL80’- CANADA SCORES! CAN 2-1 URU
It’s David who scores to put Canada ahead! Kone goes for the shot but Rochet keeps it out. A lurking David puts the rebound in the goal.
- July 14, 2024 07:07YELLOW CARD78’- Kone booked
Canada’s goalscorer is shown a yellow card as Uruguay gets a freekick outside the Canada box.
- July 14, 2024 07:0678’- Close from Valverde!
The midfielder fancied his from range only to find the crossbar, courtesy a deflection.
- July 14, 2024 07:0577’- Final two changes for Canada
Millar and Bair come on for Ahmed and Osorio.
- July 14, 2024 06:5971’- Davies tries his luck from distance
Davies takes a shot from distance and wins a corner off of a deflection.
- July 14, 2024 06:5869’- Cornelius bails Canada out
Shortly after coming on, defender Cornelius clears the ball after St. Clair fails to clear his lines. A minute after this, Cornelius makes another crucial block.
- July 14, 2024 06:5566’- Changes for both sides
David and Cornelius come on for Canada in place of Oluwaseyi and Fougerolles. For Uruguay, Vina comes off for Olaza.
- July 14, 2024 06:52YELLOW CARD63’- Yellow card shown
Oluwaseyi shown the yellow card.
- July 14, 2024 06:5262’- Changes for both teams
For Canada, Davies comes on for Johnston. Rodriguez and Olivera comes on for Pellistri and Araujo for Uruguay.
- July 14, 2024 06:4960’- Another missed chance from Oluwaseyi
The forward is played through one-on-one against Rochet but his attempt to deftly pass it past the the goalie doesn’t play dividend as the goalie saves it.
- July 14, 2024 06:4758’- Canada keeps up with the aggression
Ahmed there is seen wrestling two Uruguayan players for the ball but ultimately fouls, but this aggressive attitude has been present across the lineup for Canada.
- July 14, 2024 06:4152’- Freekick to Canada
Araujo takes out Ahmed on the right flank.
- July 14, 2024 06:3749’- A bloody pause for Gimenez
Blood is trickling down Gimenez’s left brow as the referee asks him to go off the pitch to get himself seen by the physios.
- July 14, 2024 06:36A double change for Uruguay
Luis Suarez comes in for Darwin Nunez, as Giorgian de Arrascaeta comes on for Manuel Ugarte.
- July 14, 2024 06:34Second half begins
The second half of the Copa America 2024 third place match between Canada and Uruguay kicks off at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- July 14, 2024 06:19HALFTIMEHALFTIME, CAN 1-1 URU
The referee blows the whistle for half time as Canada clearly comes out on top as the better team as Jesse Marsch would be sorely disappointed that his side isn’t leading already at the break.
- July 14, 2024 06:1543’- HUGE miss for Canada!
Osorio at the end of a good one-two movement goes one-on-one with Rochet but the Canadian’s effort is saved the goalie. The rebound finds Osorio again but his header doesn’t have enough speed on it as Nandez clears it off the line.
- July 14, 2024 06:1341’- Canada comes close!
Ahmed does well to retrieve the ball on the right flank to whip in a perfect ball for Oluwaseyi, but the forward’s attempt goes just wide of the upright.
- July 14, 2024 06:0837’- Attempt goes over
Nunez tries to get Uruguay back in the lead but his freekick attempt goes way over the crossbar.
- July 14, 2024 06:0636’- Nunez fouled
Urguay gets a freekick right outside the Canada box.
- July 14, 2024 06:0432’- Great counter from Canada
A few quick passes sees the ball Ahmed on the right flank who whips in a great ball towards Oluwaseyi who tries to go first time on a volley but doesn’t connect.
- July 14, 2024 05:57YELLOW CARD26’- Vina booked
Defender Vina sees a yellow card as Canada gets a long throw.
- July 14, 2024 05:57Goal disallowed
A minute after Kone equalised, Pellistri put away a shot calmly to take the lead for a split second before the lines referee put up the flag. It looked like the player on the left flank, possible Araujo, was off.
- July 14, 2024 05:55GOAL22’- Canada equalises! CAN 1-1 URU
Great piece of athleticism from Kone! A turning ball from Shaffelburg from the corner flag is not cleared by the Uruguayan defenders as it falls for the midfielder who taps it in with a reverse kick.
- July 14, 2024 05:5018’- Good save from St. Clair
Vina puts in a pass towards a sprinting Araujo who runs inside the box and tries his luck, but Clair does well there to keep the attempt at bay with a strong save.
- July 14, 2024 05:46Slight pause in play
The goalscorer in Bentancur was involved in a foul with Osorio along the sidelines, which needed some settling before play could resume.
- July 14, 2024 05:41GOAL8’- Uruguay scores! CAN 0-1 URU
It’s Bentancur who smashes it in the near post past St. Clair. It was from the foul conceded by Fougerolles that had led to a corner. A ball was put inside that saw Caceres head it down for Bentancur, who had time to take a touch and hit it hard inside the net.
- July 14, 2024 05:39YELLOW CARD7’- Early card for the Les Rogues
Luc de Fougerolles is shown a yellow card for a foul. First of the match.
- July 14, 2024 05:343’- Canada starts strong
The Les Rogues showing aggression right from the start as they get two back-to-back corners within the first five minutes.
- July 14, 2024 05:32Match kicks off!
The Copa America 2024 third place match between Canada and Argentina begins at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- July 14, 2024 05:20Here’s why Alphonso Davies starts on the bench against Uruguay
Copa America 2024: Why is Alphonso Davies not starting in Canada vs Uruguay third place match?
Canada skipper Alphonso Davies is set to be on the bench ahead of the Les Rogues’ Copa America 2024 third place match against Uruguay on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- July 14, 2024 05:12The history between the Les Rogues and the La Celeste is short and one-sided
- July 14, 2024 04:51Who is the referee for Canada vs Uruguay? Find out the list of match officials for the third place fixture
- July 14, 2024 04:32STARTING XIs
Canada (4-2-3-1): Clair (GK), Johnston, Fougerolles, Bombito, Laryea (C), Choiniere, Kone, Ahmed, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Oluwaseyi
Uruguay (4-3-3): Rochet (GK), Nandez, Caceres, Gimenez (C), Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, Pellistri, Nunez, Araujo
- July 14, 2024 04:22Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Uruguay third place match?
- July 14, 2024 04:22Here’s all you need to know about the Canada vs Uruguay third place match:
