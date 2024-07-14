Canada vs Uruguay highlights, CAN 2-2 URU, Copa America 2024: La Celeste wins penalty shootout (4-3) to finish in third place

CANADA VS URUGUAY, PENALTY SHOOTOUT!

CAN 1-0 URU: Jonathan David scores to Canada ahead.

CAN 1-1 URU: St. Clair dives the right way but Valverde hits it perfectly and scores.

CAN 2-1 URU: Bombito scores shortly after St. Clair is shown a yellow card mid shootout.

CAN 2-2 URU: Bentancur finds the top left corner.

CAN 2-2 URU: Kone misses! Rochet saves the Canadian’s weak attempt.

CAN 2-3 URU: Arrascaeta gives Uruguay the lead for the first time in the shootout.

CAN 3-3 URU: Choiniere thumps it and scores.

CAN 3-4 URU: Suarez doesn’t miss and scores.

CAN 3-4 URU: Davies misses! He tries to chip it but only finds the crossbar.

Uruguay wins the third place match at the Copa America 2024.