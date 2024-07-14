The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match on June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following is the match that is scheduled to be played on July 14.

Spain vs England - July 15, 12:30 AM IST; July 14, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST at the Olympiastadion Berlin

SPAIN VS ENGLAND

Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men’s football since the 1966 World Cup.

Spain last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy

England coach Gareth Southgate is often criticized for his in-game management but he has changed the culture inside the squad and is regularly getting the team deep at major tournaments. In Southgate’s tenure that started in 2016, England reached the World Cup semifinal in 2018 and now back-to-back European Championship finals.

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men’s international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

(With inputs from AP)