Copa America 2024: Uruguay beats Canada on penalties to finish third

Uruguay equalled through all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez, who scored his 69th international goal to force a penalty shootout.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 07:54 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Uruguay players celebrate after defeating Canada in a penalty shootout during the Copa America third place soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Uruguay players celebrate after defeating Canada in a penalty shootout during the Copa America third place soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Uruguay players celebrate after defeating Canada in a penalty shootout during the Copa America third place soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay beat Canada on penalties in the Copa America third-place playoff match on Saturday after a 2-2 draw at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Canada’s Ismael Kone had a tame spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and Alphonso Davies hit the crossbar as Uruguay won the shootout 4-3.

AS IT HAPPENED: Canada vs Uruguay highlights

In the first half, Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled and smashed home a knock-down from a corner to give Uruguay the lead in the eighth minute, but Kone scored with an acrobatic scissor kick to level the scores 14 minutes later.

Canada went ahead in the 80th minute when Kone unleashed a long-range shot that Rochet parried, before Jonathan David pounced to slot home the rebound.

Uruguay equalled through all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez, who timed his run in the 92nd minute perfectly to get on the end of a Jose Maria Gimenez cross and score his 69th international goal to force a penalty shootout.

On Sunday, defending champions Argentina take on Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida to decide the continental title.

