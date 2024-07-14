Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente

The 2024 edition of the European Championship will see an irresistible force meet an immovable object in the final when high-flying Spain meets a defensively composed England in Berlin on Sunday.

The Euro 2024 is Luis De La Fuente’s first major senior international tournament as Spain’s head coach while for England gaffer Gareth Southgate, it might well be his last.

Beyond their differences, what binds the two is their experience with the youth sides at the national level before taking over the senior sides of their respective countries.

A decade in youth development for de la Fuente

De la Fuente took charge of Spain’s under-19 team in 2013, and led it to European glory two years later, winning the U19 Euros with a side that included Rodri and Mikel Merino.

He then took over the under-21 side in 2018, winning the u21 Euros a year later, before moving to the senior side in 2023. That u21 Euro-winning team featured Unai Simon, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Merino.

All five have played significant roles in Spain’s route to the final. Fifteen of the 26 members of the Spanish team at the 2024 Championships have played under de la Fuente, either in the international youth tournaments or as part of the Olympic team.

List of players under De La Fuente at the youth level Alex Remiro- Spain Under-19 Unai Simon- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Alex Grimaldo- Spain under-19 Marc Cucurella- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Mikel Merino- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Fabian Ruiz- Spain under-19, under-21 Dani Olmo- Spain under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Rodri- Spain under-19 Martin Zubimendi- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Pedri- Spain under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Mikel Merino- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Fabian Ruiz- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Mikel Oyarzabal- Spain under-19, under-21, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ferran Torres- Spain under-21 Nico Williams- Spain under-21

“The most important thing is that philosophy is completely integrated into the federation’s model so that every national team has one and the same idea. What’s most important is that we are all committed to and keep believing in this style,” de la Fuente was quoted telling UEFA.

The long-term association has benefitted both the coach and the players, who are looking to win their second silverware in a row, after lifting the UEFA Nations League last year.

“He (de la Fuente) always says the team is really important, the union of everyone. The play and tactics depend on each game and each opponent,” Oyarzabal told The Athletic.

“But it’s very important for everyone to go in the same direction, to be united, to support each other. Then it’s easier for things to go well.”

Fruits of a successful assembly line under Southgate

Southgate took charge of the under-21 side, replacing Stuart Pearce in 2013, and honed a young side featuring Harry Kane, who eventually became one of England’s greatest players.

He helped the Young Lions qualify for the under-21 Euros in 2015, but the team made a Group Stage exit, following losses to Portugal and Italy.

Following the sacking of Sam Allardyce in 2016, Southgate took charge of the Three Lions (in the same year) and has gone on to become the third-longest-serving manager to date.

And it was his work in youth development before his under-21 stint that had made him a prime contender.

Working with Sir Trevor Brooking, the Director of Football Development at the Football Association, Southgate delved deep into strengthening the assembly line for the future England squads, following the side’s embarrassing exit in the FIFA World Cup 2010.

“If we are successful at under-16 and under-17, the players will carry the mindset through to the senior team that England is a place we go to and win. Like the Spanish are experiencing, like the Germans do,” Southgate told The Guardian in an interview in 2011, after being appointed the Head of Elite Development.

It was the work done at the grassroots that saw England win the U-20 World Cup, the U-19 European Championship and the U-17 World Cup in a single year, in 2017.

Youngsters from these teams eventually became part of Southgate’s senior side (Aaron Ramsdale, Ezri Konsa, Phil Foden, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher in the current Euro 2024 squad, and Mason Mount and Reece James among others in Euro 2020) which has already broken multiple records.

Southgate is the only England manager to assume the senior team role after rising through the youth teams and has become the closest successor to Sir Alf Ramsey, who won the World Cup with the Three Lions in 1966.

He has led England to consecutive Euro finals, a semifinal spot at the 2018 World Cup and a quarterfinal finish in the 2022 World Cup.

Unlike Ramsey though, a major trophy has eluded Southgate so far – one that he will look to change in Germany.

Two youth team coaches have made the transition smoothly.

While de la Fuente could be on the cusp of ushering Spain into another era of dominance in world football, Southgate has the chance to become the man who finally ended England’s 58-year trophy draught.