Spain vs England LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 final: When, where to watch ESP v ENG summit clash; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane.
England’s Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England’s Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Spain and England meet in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany/West Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men’s football since the 1966 World Cup.

Spain will start as the favourite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. Winning the title would continue a strong period of success for Spanish national teams, with the men having captured the UEFA Nations League in June last year and the women following that up by winning the World Cup two months later.

England has shown resilience by coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage matches at Euro 2024. Jude Bellingham scored an equalizer from an overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the extra-time win over Slovakia in the last 16, Bukayo Saka equalized in the 80th minute against Switzerland in the quarterfinals before England won a penalty shootout, and substitute Ollie Watkins scored a winner almost exactly on 90 minutes against the Netherlands in the semifinal.

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men’s international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England kick off?
The Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England will kick off on Sunday (Monday, July 15, 12:30 PM IST) at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England?
The Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from AP)

