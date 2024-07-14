Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final tactical preview: Yamal-Williams factor, England’s late push hold key in decider

Six years is a long time. Spain and England last met in a men’s senior football game nearly that long ago. A high-on-pace Three Lions won the match 3-2, with Raheem Sterling scoring a double.

A lot has changed since then. Sterling is no longer a part of manager Gareth Southgate’s plans. Neither is Marcus Rashford, the other English goal scorer from that night.

For Spain, the transition has been even more drastic. Defender Nacho is the only one from the 2018 Spanish starting lineup likely to start for the side in the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.

It hasn’t just been a change in personnel for Spain though. The 2010 World Cup winner has outgrown its possession-heavy approach, adopting a high-intensity vertical style of football under the stewardship of Luis de la Fuente.

Spain has won all six of its games this campaign, the most any side has managed in a single Euro edition. It has scored a tournament-high 13 goals, with a greater xG (expected goals) tally (11.06) than any other team.

England, on the other hand, has been sparing in attack, scoring just seven goals from an xG tally of 5.62. Its second-consecutive Euro final run has been built more on resilience than on offensive fluidity.

All three of England’s knockout wins have been come-from-behind affairs. Southgate’s men are unbeaten in the last six games where they have conceded first, displaying a brand of composure previously lacking in English sides.

1 - England are the first side in UEFA European Championship history to reach the final despite trailing in both the quarter-final and semi-final en route. Resolve. pic.twitter.com/YmB8qSqYBQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 10, 2024

Wing Play

Spain’s attacking ploy relies heavily on its young, all-action wingers - Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

The duo has created more shot-creating actions (the two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, take-ons and drawing fouls) than any other players who will be involved in the final – Yamal (27) and Williams (20).

From an English perspective, the game will hinge on how well England’s wingbacks counter Yamal and Williams. While Kyle Walker is nailed on for the right-back role, it would be prudent for England to start with the back-to-fitness Luke Shaw rather than Kieran Trippier, considering the former is more attuned to play at left back.

34 - #Spain players 🇪🇸, since 1980, with the most dribbles in a single EURO edition:



34 - NICO WILLIAMS, 2024 (12 completed)

33 - Lobo Carrasco, 1984 (16)

31 - LAMINE YAMAL, 2024 (12)

27 - Fernando Torres, 2008 (9)

26 - Andrés Iniesta, 2012 (12)



Daggers.#EURO2024pic.twitter.com/k5dHyTRsKt — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2024

In contrast to Spain, England has been right-leaning in its ball progression, with Bukayo Saka emerging as its key player down that flank. Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden often duck in and out of the left wing. But Trippier’s inability to overlap down that side has restricted creative actions. Slotting in Shaw might open up a new avenue for England and also force Yamal to drop deeper and strain more defensively.

Early risers and late wakers

Spain’s proactiveness in offence this Euros has shined the brightest in the early stages of games. Ten of the 13 goals it has scored in this tournament have come in the first hour of play.

The Spanish side has often outplayed teams in the opening minutes of the games with its slick passing and dynamic movement. But de la Fuente and his men have been guilty of taking the foot off the pedal after they gain the lead.

This was evident in the quarterfinal and semifinal, where Spain ceded the attacking momentum after going ahead, to Germany and France respectively. This conservative ploy could backfire against England, which as we have already seen, is quite adept at making it count late in the game.

Four of the seven goals scored by England in this Euro have come after the 80th minute. A vital ingredient to England’s late show recipe is the diversity of attacking options Southgate has up his sleeves.

While Ivan Toney offers England an aerial threat, Ollie Watkins provides quicksilver movement and snappy finishing. Add to that the finesse of Eberechi Eze and Cole Palmer, England has multiple means to create a dramatic late twist.

With Spain’s backline likely to feature not-too-quick veterans Dani Carvajal and Nacho, who is likely to start ahead of the back-from-suspension Robin Le Normand, England’s attacking threats from the bench will be of greater potency in the dying minutes.

Big men upfront

Despite not being at his sharpest, England skipper Harry Kane is the joint-top scorer of the tournament with three goals. In a team shaped to maximise game control, Kane has been a minimal participant, often drifting down into the midfield.

Against Spain, England will come up against an incredibly cohesive midfield three of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz, who have outplayed their counterparts in all the previous games.

While Rodri offers the base, Olmo and Ruiz have helped Spain progress the ball forward, while also offering a goal-scoring threat.

Kane and Morata will lead the line for their respective sides. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Kane’s propensity to drop into the midfield space and his capability to link up play and press opponents will be vital for England to trump the Spanish midfield.

Much like Kane, Spain’s central striker – and skipper – Alvaro Morata has been a peripheral figure in Germany.

But unlike Kane, who has somehow clawed his way up the goalscoring chart, Morata has scored just a goal, which came in the side’s tournament opener against Croatia.

Morata though is vital to Spain in other regards. The 31-year-old is the primary trigger for Spain’s successful high press – Spain has made 3.17 tackles/90 mins in the attacking third, the third-highest in the tournament. Morata has made more tackles in the final third (3) than any other forward.

In addition to that, Morata provides the rest of the Spanish frontline with a reference point to play off.

The final’s fate will be heavily influenced by how much the ‘big men upfront’ affect the game away from their natural hunting ground.