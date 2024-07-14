MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Why is Alphonso Davies not starting in Canada vs Uruguay third place match?

This move comes days after the side’s head coach Jesse Marsch said that the defender’s leg injury, which he sustained in the semifinal against Argentina, did not seem to be very serious.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 04:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alphonso Davies of Canada reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina.
Alphonso Davies of Canada reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Alphonso Davies of Canada reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Canada skipper Alphonso Davies is set to be on the bench ahead of the Les Rogues’ Copa America 2024 third place match against Uruguay on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Follow the Canada vs Uruguay match LIVE here.

This move comes days after the side’s head coach Jesse Marsch said that the defender’s leg injury, which he sustained in the semifinal against Argentina, did not seem to be very serious.

Marsch said an X-ray was negative. “Whether he’ll be available for Saturday night it’s too early to say,” Marsch said Wednesday.

