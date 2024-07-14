Copa America 2024: Why is Alphonso Davies not starting in Canada vs Uruguay third place match?

Canada skipper Alphonso Davies is set to be on the bench ahead of the Les Rogues’ Copa America 2024 third place match against Uruguay on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Follow the Canada vs Uruguay match LIVE here.
This move comes days after the side’s head coach Jesse Marsch said that the defender’s leg injury, which he sustained in the semifinal against Argentina, did not seem to be very serious.
Marsch said an X-ray was negative. “Whether he’ll be available for Saturday night it’s too early to say,” Marsch said Wednesday.
