MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show at final

CONMEBOL confirmed the performance would last 20 minutes, and Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said he disagreed with the decision to extend the break as it could affect the players’ fitness, adding that South American football’s governing body had sanctioned late arrivals on the pitch after half-time.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 09:51 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Head coach of Colombia Nestor Lorenzo speaks with media during a press conference ahead of its final match against Argentina.
Head coach of Colombia Nestor Lorenzo speaks with media during a press conference ahead of its final match against Argentina. | Photo Credit: BUDA MENDES
infoIcon

Head coach of Colombia Nestor Lorenzo speaks with media during a press conference ahead of its final match against Argentina. | Photo Credit: BUDA MENDES

Colombia will seek its second continental title when i takes on defending champion Argentina at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but the clash will not be the only spectacle with Shakira doing the half-time show.

CONMEBOL confirmed the performance would last 20 minutes, and Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said he disagreed with the decision to extend the break as it could affect the players’ fitness, adding that South American football’s governing body had sanctioned late arrivals on the pitch after half-time.

“Regarding the show, I hope all enjoy it, Shakira is an excellent artist. I found out today. I think it should be like any other game, the 15 minutes according to the rules,” Lorenzo told a press conference on Saturday.

“When we have gone out at 16 we have been fined, now there is a show and we have to go out at 20 or 25, with the impact it can have on the players, they might cool down and we know what it costs those minutes of recovery in the dressing room,” he continued.

The coach added he expected his team to play a flawless game to beat Argentina, and highlighted the role of veteran defender James Rodriguez, who has been crucial in the squad. “If we hadn’t done a good performance, we wouldn’t be here. To beat Argentina we have to be the best version of ourselves and multiply it.”

“James has had a very good tournament. We are lucky that he is doing well, that he has taken the leadership of the team and that the team have supported him. He is undoubtedly one of the best in the Copa,” Lorenzo said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Colombia /

Nestor Lorenzo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show at final
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
    Reuters
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and De La Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay beats Canada on penalties to finish third
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show at final
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
    Reuters
  3. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
    AP
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and De La Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Euro 2024 final: What are the matches in the European Championship today, July 14?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show at final
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
    Reuters
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and De La Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay beats Canada on penalties to finish third
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment