Copa America 2024: Luis Suarez becomes oldest goalscorer for Uruguay after equaliser against Canada

Luis Suarez became Uruguay’s and Copa America’s oldest goalscorer in history after finding the net in second-half stoppage-time against Canada in their third place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
At the time of scoring, Suarez was 37 years, five months, 21 days.
The oldest goalscorer in Copa America is Argentina’s Angel Labruna, aged 37 years and 34 days, when he scored against Chile on January 29, 1956.
Trailing 2-1 after goals from Ismael Kone and Jonathan David, Suarez found the net with a first-time finish after receiving a ball from José María Gimenez from the left flank.
Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time highest scorer, extended his tally to 69 in his 142nd appearance for La Celeste.
Before the goal against Canada, the Inter Miami forward last scored against Chile. On March 29, 2022, in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. His goal turned out to be the matchwinner.
