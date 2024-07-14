PREVIEW

On June 5, when Novak Djokovic had a surgery on his right knee to mend a torn meniscus, Wimbledon seemed as distant as the moon.

The Olympic Games, which starts on July 26 in Paris, seemed a realistic target, for he has long coveted singles gold which his famed rivals Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray both have.

Less than six weeks since going under the surgeon’s scalpel however, the 37-year-old is in the Wimbledon final for a 10th time — a record 37th in Slams overall — with the opportunity to equal Roger Federer’s eight singles crowns at the All England Club and secure a record-extending 25th Major.

In his way is Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who beat the Serb over five fantastic sets in the 2023 final and has since added 2024 Roland-Garros — his third Grand Slam title — to establish himself as the next generation’s numero uno.

Djokovic, after defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals, even called Alcaraz “one of the greatest 21-year-olds ever.”

Djokovic is humility personified and mostly liberal in his praise. On court, though, he is a ruthless machine. His form has improved through the tournament and such is his confidence that he is back sliding with ease and swiftly changing direction on the slippery lawns.

The fact that Alcaraz has not been at his usual best points to a cat-and-mouse final.

“I try not to think that I’m the defending champion,” Alcaraz insisted. “I go into every match thinking I have chances to lose. I know how it is playing Djokovic and I know what I have to do. I’m sure he knows what he has to do. I’m ready to take that challenge.”

For Djokovic, the match comes at a crucial time. He has lost his last three matches against top-10 players, twice to Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud. And he has not won a title since beating Sinner last November at the ATP Tour Finals.

“History is on the line,” Djokovic said. “Roger holds eight Wimbledons [and] I hold seven. Also, a potential 25th Grand Slam. It serves as great motivation, but it’s also a lot of pressure. [But] every time I step on the court, even though I’m 37 and competing with the 21-year-olds, I expect myself to win.”

In 2021, when the summit clashes of Euro and Wimbledon were on the same day, it was bitter sweet for the Italians as Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini before the footballers salvaged the day. The Spaniards will want the cake and eat it too.

- N. Sudarshan

HEAD-TO-HEAD Played: 5 | Novak Djokovic: 3 | Carlos Alcaraz: 2 The two players have faced each other five times before including the 2023 Wimbledon final where Alcaraz trumped Djokovic.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC ROUTE TO FINAL

Semifinal: beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6, 6-4

Quarterfinal: beat Alex De Minaur - Walkover

Round of 16: beat Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Third round: beat Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6

Second round: beat Jacon Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

First round: beat Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

CARLOS ALCARAZ ROUTE TO FINAL

Semifinal: beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinal: beat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Round of 16: beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

Third round: beat Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2

Second round: beat Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

First round: beat Mark Lajal 7-6, 7-5, 6-2

