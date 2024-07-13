Canada vs Uruguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the CAN v URU third place match; Preview

Debutant Canada will face 15-time champion Uruguay on Saturday in the Copa America 2024 third place match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Les Rogues had a difficult task in facing defending champion Argentina in the semifinals, but did a decent job. Despite losing 0-2, Jesse Marsch’s men created multiple chances on the night, but their finishing just wasn’t clinical.

The La Celeste on the other hand had a much more competitive match in the second semifinal of the tournament when they faced a Colombia side that has been unbeaten since early 2022.

