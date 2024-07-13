MagazineBuy Print

Canada vs Uruguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the CAN v URU third place match; Preview

Here’s all you need to know about Canada’s clash against Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the third place spot in the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 12:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Canada’s Mathieu Choiniere (24) and Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal match.
Canada's Mathieu Choiniere (24) and Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada’s Mathieu Choiniere (24) and Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AP

Debutant Canada will face 15-time champion Uruguay on Saturday in the Copa America 2024 third place match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PREVIEW

The Les Rogues had a difficult task in facing defending champion Argentina in the semifinals, but did a decent job. Despite losing 0-2, Jesse Marsch’s men created multiple chances on the night, but their finishing just wasn’t clinical.

The La Celeste on the other hand had a much more competitive match in the second semifinal of the tournament when they faced a Colombia side that has been unbeaten since early 2022.

LIVE STREAM INFO

When and where will the Canada vs Uruguay match kick off?
The third place match between Canada and Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 will kick off at 5:30 am IST on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Uruguay in India?
There’s no official confirmation about a network that will telecast the Copa America in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE coverage from Canada vs Uruguay on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Canada vs Uruguay in India?
There’s no official confirmation about a platform that will stream the Copa America in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE coverage from Canada vs Uruguay on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Canada vs Uruguay in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

