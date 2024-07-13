MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Indian sports wrap, July 13: Anahat, Tiana in third round of World Junior squash

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 13.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 11:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - India’s Anahat Singh in action.
FILE - India’s Anahat Singh in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE - India's Anahat Singh in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

SQUASH

Anahat, Tiana in 3 rd round of World Junior squash

Anahat Singh moved into the girls’ third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Friday.

The 16-year-old women’s National champion, seeded 5/8, eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye, and will next meet Samantha Jaffe (17/32) of the US.

Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson (NZ), while five Indian boys recorded first-round victories.

Other Indian results
Boys
1st round: Ayaan Vaziralli bt Md Alnasfan (Saudi Arabia) 12-10, 11-6, 11-5; Shaurya Bawa (17/32) bt Md Ammad (Pak) 12-10, 11-3, 11-9; Arihant KS bt Jonathan Reyes (Philippines) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6; Harith Danial Jefri (9/16) (Malaysia) bt Tanveet Singh Mundra 11-4, 11-7, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani (17/32) bt Shu Takahashi (Japan) 11-3, 11-3, 11-9; Avlokit Singh bt Kasper Cheung (Australia) 11-9, 11-9, 11-2.
Girls
2nd round: Malika Elkaraksy (17/32) (Egypt) bt Shameena Riaz 11-3, 11-6, 11-2; Dixon Hill (17/32) (USA) bt Nirupama Dubey 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Helen Tang (17/32) (Hong Kong) bt Unnati Tripathi 11-4, 11-5, 11-8.
1st round: Shameena bt Maiden-Lee Coe (NZ) 11-4, 13-11, 11-1; Nirupama bt Maria Gomez (Colombia) 11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4; Savannah Moxham (Belgium) bt Sehar Nayar 11-8, 11-7, 11-5; Unnati bt Mariam Ayad (Germany) 12-10, 11-2, 11-2; Tiana bye.

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Anahat Singh

