Indian sports wrap, July 13: Anahat, Tiana in third round of World Junior squash

SQUASH
Anahat, Tiana in 3 rd round of World Junior squash
Anahat Singh moved into the girls’ third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Friday.
The 16-year-old women’s National champion, seeded 5/8, eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye, and will next meet Samantha Jaffe (17/32) of the US.
Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson (NZ), while five Indian boys recorded first-round victories.
-Team Sportstar
