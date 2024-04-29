MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nigeria names Finidi George as manager

George was interim coach for two friendlies in March, a 2-1 victory over Ghana and a 2-0 defeat by Mali, and now has the job permanently.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 22:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
George, who lifted the 1995 Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, was part of Nigeria’s Golden Generation that claimed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and competed at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.
George, who lifted the 1995 Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, was part of Nigeria’s Golden Generation that claimed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and competed at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. | Photo Credit: Ben Radford
infoIcon

George, who lifted the 1995 Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, was part of Nigeria’s Golden Generation that claimed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and competed at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. | Photo Credit: Ben Radford

Nigeria has appointed its former winger Finidi George as head coach, officials said on Monday, elevating the 53-year-old from his previous role as assistant.

George worked under former coach Jose Peseiro and took over after the latter’s contract was not renewed despite leading Nigeria to the final of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast where it lost to the host.

ALSO READ: France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injures thigh muscle ahead of Euro 2024

George was interim coach for two friendlies in March, a 2-1 victory over Ghana and a 2-0 defeat by Mali, and now has the job permanently.

His immediate task will be to get Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign back on track after a surprise 1-1 draw with tiny Lesotho at home and Zimbabwe in neutral Rwanda.

It next faces South Africa in Uyo and Benin in neutral Ivory Coast in early June.

George, who lifted the 1995 Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, was part of Nigeria’s Golden Generation that claimed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and competed at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He won 62 caps, scoring six goals.

Related Topics

Nigeria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal Highlights: Gunners win North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I: Preview, When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: KKR 61/0 (5); Salt, Narine provide quick start; Kuldeep cameo takes DC to 153/9
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nigeria names Finidi George as manager
    Reuters
  5. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL Semifinal 2nd leg highlights: MCFC wins 5-2 on aggt., faces Mohun Bagan SG in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nigeria names Finidi George as manager
    Reuters
  2. Asian Football Confederation set to end presidential term limits
    AP
  3. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injures thigh muscle ahead of Euro 2024
    AP
  4. Rubiales ordered to make monthly court appearances, needs permission to leave Spain
    Reuters
  5. Explained: Why is Sweden refusing VAR when other European heavyweights have accepted it?
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal Highlights: Gunners win North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I: Preview, When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: KKR 61/0 (5); Salt, Narine provide quick start; Kuldeep cameo takes DC to 153/9
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nigeria names Finidi George as manager
    Reuters
  5. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL Semifinal 2nd leg highlights: MCFC wins 5-2 on aggt., faces Mohun Bagan SG in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment