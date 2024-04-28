MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 0-1 ARS, Hojbjerg scores own goal, North London derby updates in Premier League

Unlike last season when Arsenal collapsed down the home stretch under City’s relentless pressure, it seems capable of lasting the distance, set to face Tottenham in London on Sunday.

Updated : Apr 28, 2024 18:47 IST , London, United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is challenged by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 28, 2024 in London, England.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is challenged by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 28, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is challenged by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 28, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Starting line-ups:
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Werner
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

One fixture lurking like a troll in Arsenal’s Premier League title run-in has probably consumed the thoughts of the club’s fans more than any other -- Sunday’s short trip to arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur.

Like all big city derbies, pride and bragging rights are always huge motivating factors, but the fact this one arrives with Arsenal glimpsing a first title for 20 years adds considerably more spice to the occasion.

It looks the toughest of Arsenal’s final four games but it will head to Tottenham with confidence brimming after Tuesday’s 5-0 mauling of Chelsea lifted it three points clear of Liverpool whose own title ambitions suffered a huge blow in defeat by Everton and a draw to West Ham United on Saturday.

Manchester City cut Arsenal’s lead to one point with a game in hand after Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion and remains the favourite to claim an unprecedented fourth successive English crown.

But unlike last season when Arsenal collapsed down the home stretch under City’s relentless pressure, it seems capable of lasting the distance.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where will Tottenham vs Arsenal be played?
The North London derby, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom. The match is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kick-off BST.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal?
The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal can be watched on Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels in the UK.
In India, it can be watched on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.
How to live stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the Premier League?
The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK. In India, the North London derby can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

