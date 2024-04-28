Starting line-ups:
One fixture lurking like a troll in Arsenal’s Premier League title run-in has probably consumed the thoughts of the club’s fans more than any other -- Sunday’s short trip to arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur.
Like all big city derbies, pride and bragging rights are always huge motivating factors, but the fact this one arrives with Arsenal glimpsing a first title for 20 years adds considerably more spice to the occasion.
It looks the toughest of Arsenal’s final four games but it will head to Tottenham with confidence brimming after Tuesday’s 5-0 mauling of Chelsea lifted it three points clear of Liverpool whose own title ambitions suffered a huge blow in defeat by Everton and a draw to West Ham United on Saturday.
Manchester City cut Arsenal’s lead to one point with a game in hand after Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion and remains the favourite to claim an unprecedented fourth successive English crown.
But unlike last season when Arsenal collapsed down the home stretch under City’s relentless pressure, it seems capable of lasting the distance.
(with inputs from Reuters)
When and where will Tottenham vs Arsenal be played?
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal?
How to live stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the Premier League?
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, Toss at 7pm
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 0-1 ARS, Hojbjerg scores own goal, North London derby updates in Premier League
- BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: India wins by 45 runs; Renuka Singh picks three
- Maheshwari Chauhan secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota, wins silver in Shotgun Qualifiers
- Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Lineups out; Updates of MBSG v OFC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE