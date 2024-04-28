MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Gunners win 3-2 in North London derby to stay atop Premier League standings

Tottenham’s defeat hit its hopes of playing Champions League football next season as it stands seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit still with two games in hand.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 21:00 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal held on to beat battling local rival Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere on Sunday.

An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at halftime and although Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero’s strike and a Son Heung-min penalty, the visiting side claimed the three points.

The victory moved Mikel Arteta’s Gunners further ahead of second-placed champion Manchester City, which has two games in hand and visits lowly Nottingham Forest later on Sunday..

Liverpool is in third spot a point behind City but like Arsenal having played 35 matches with three games left.

ALSO READ: Who is Arne Slot, Jurgen Klopp’s likely successor at Liverpool?

Tottenham’s defeat hit its hopes of playing Champions League football next season as it stands seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit still with two games in hand.

Arsenal arrived at the home of its neighbour, desperate for a win to boost its title challenge and got the perfect start after 15 minutes when midfielder Hojbjerg headed the ball back into his own net from a corner.

Tottenham reacted to going behind and defender Romero hit the outside of the post from a James Maddison cross.

The host side thought it had equalised when Micky van de Ven placed the ball past keeper David Raya after Pedro Porro’s strike deflected to him and the stadium erupted but after a long delay the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

The Gunners extended their lead just before the half hour mark, though, when a counter-attack was calmly finished by Saka after Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski slipped in the Arsenal area.

Havertz added the third with a simple header from a corner that eluded the home defence and the visitors were flying.

It was the first time shell-shocked Tottenham had fallen 3-0 behind at home to bitter rivals Arsenal since 1959.

Spurs replaced Rodrigo Bentancur with Pape Matar Sarr at halftime and they pulled a goal back through Romero just past the hour after Raya played the ball straight to him and the Argentine found the bottom corner to lift the home fans.

ALSO READ: Former Chelsea manager Villas-Boas elected president of FC Porto

Tottenham was awarded a penalty after a VAR check in the 87th minute after Declan Rice kicked Ben Davies just inside the area when the Arsenal midfielder tried to clear the ball and Son stepped up to convert the spot-kick as the noise level rose.

Spurs piled on the pressure but could not breach the Arsenal defence again and the visiting side was left to celebrate the win and a healthy lead in the thrilling title race

