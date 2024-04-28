Premier League: Who is Arne Slot, Jurgen Klopp’s likely successor at Liverpool?

With Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool swansong potentially ending in disappointment, the Merseyside club are preparing ahead for next season, with reports suggesting the club are close to bringing in Dutchman Arne Slot as his successor at Anfield.

The 45-year-old currently manages Eredivisie club Feyenoord, which sits second in the league and has lost only two matches this season.

A brief history of Arne Slot

Arend Martijn “Arne” Slot was born on September 17, 1978, in the small village of Bergentheim in the Netherlands.

As a player, he was a talented but anxious midfielder who mostly played in the Dutch lower leagues. His love for the game began in his hometown Bergentheim, starting his journey at amateur side VV Bergentheim.

Slot later joined the FC Zwolle academy, making the first team at 17 in 1995. Injuries and limited playing time challenged him initially, but he overcame them to become a goal-scoring attacking midfielder.

In 2002, he played a key role in FC Zwolle winning the Dutch second division, the Eerste Divisie, earning promotion back to the Eredivisie. Slot then moved on to NAC Breda, making his Eredivisie debut, managing a solitary European appearance against Newcastle United.

After five seasons in Breda, Slot played for Sparta Rotterdam before returning to PEC Zwolle (formerly FC Zwolle). He won another Eerste Divisie title with the club in 2012, returning to the Eredivisie where he played one final season before retiring at 35.

Foray into coaching

According to former teammate Bram van Polen, Slot displayed coaching qualities during his final years as a player, prompting PEC Zwolle to offer him the youth team reins.

A year later, he became assistant coach to Henk de Jong at Cambuur, continuing in that role under subsequent managers. In 2016, when Cambuur was relegated, Slot became interim co-coach alongside Sipke Hulshoff, leading them to a third-place finish and a historic KNVB Cup semifinal run, knocking out Ajax in the process.

Despite this success, Slot opted to become an assistant coach at the more established AZ Alkmaar, learning from experienced manager John van den Brom. He took over the reins at AZ in December 2018. In his first full season, he challenged Erik ten Hag’s Ajax for the title, which was ultimately halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slot’s tenure at AZ saw him achieve the highest points-per-game average of any manager in the club’s history. However, a surprise dismissal in December 2020 left many puzzled. The answer soon arrived – Slot was negotiating with Feyenoord, AZ’s arch-rival, while still at the helm.

Building success at Feyenoord

In the 2021-22 season, Slot arrived at Feyenoord, a sleeping giant of Dutch football. He moulded a young, exciting squad, playing his brand of attacking football combined with a renewed defensive solidity.

In his first season, the team finished third but reached the Europa Conference League final, its first European final in over two decades.

The following season, at the age of 44, Slot guided Feyenoord to its first Eredivisie title since 2017 and only its second since 1999. Feyenoord also reached the Europa League quarterfinal.

Before Slot’s appointment, the club hadn’t progressed beyond the group stage of a European competition since 2015. This achievement has made him one of the most sought-after coaches in European football.

Why is Liverpool attracted to Slot?

Liverpool’s interest in Arne Slot goes beyond just results. They see a mirror image of the exciting, dominant style that has captivated Europe.

Slot’s teams are comfortable on the ball and relentless with and without it. They overload areas to confuse opponents, with full-backs pushing into central midfield and wingers taking on defenders bravely.

They play with a high defensive line, squeezing space and forcing turnovers. The aim is to win the ball high and transition quickly, using pace and movement to exploit openings. This attacking philosophy echoes Klopp’s “heavy metal football,” making Slot a potentially ideal successor.

Feyenoord’s Dutch head coach Arne Slot celebrates Feyenoord’s victory in the Dutch KNVB Cup Final match between Feyenoord and NEC Nijmegen at Feyenoord Stadium de Kuip in Rotterdam | Photo Credit: AFP

He favours dynamic wingers who can reach the byline and also cut inside to shoot. Slot de-emphasises the effectiveness of wide crosses, preferring to restrict the flanks to a single player and focus on creating chances through alternative methods.

Slot’s arrival at Anfield could lead to Trent Alexander-Arnold finally playing as a full-time midfielder.

Slot’s reputation goes beyond tactics. His success with young squads, tactical flexibility, ability to operate within financial limitations, and strong personality all impress Liverpool’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group.

Slot is known for developing young talent. At both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, he collaborated with recruitment teams to identify promising players from neglected markets and transform them into stars.

Replacing Klopp necessitates a manager with strong character and man-management skills. Slot’s methods can be unorthodox; at Feyenoord, full-back Marcus Pedersen was sent to a kickboxing gym to improve his confidence and aggression.

The Premier League has seen multiple Dutch managers try and instil their philosophies. Legendary coaches like Louis Van Gaal and Guus Hiddink have found limited success.

Among the current-generation, Frank de Boer and Ronald Koeman had disastrous adventures, while Erik Ten Hag has failed to deliver after a promising first season.

Liverpool will hope Slot can continue the legacy of his predecessor, not only in creating a harmonious structure but also in bringing in silverware.