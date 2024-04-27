MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham

Liverpool remains third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, which has played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, which has a game in hand.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 19:15 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
West Ham’s Michail Antonio, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Liverpool at the London stadium on April 27, 2024.
West Ham’s Michail Antonio, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Liverpool at the London stadium on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Ham’s Michail Antonio, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Liverpool at the London stadium on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool’s slim Premier League title hopes faded further on Saturday when Michail Antonio’s late header earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, was marginally the better side in a flat first half. The visiting side had a penalty denied for an offside in the build-up before Luis Diaz hit the post.

It again conceded first, however, when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for the Hammers.

The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson when his shot wriggled past Alphonse Areola at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Liverpool then took the lead in the 65th minute through the ugliest of own goals, with Cody Gakpo’s sliced effort bouncing off Angelo Ogbonna before Tomas Soucek’s attempted clearance hit the unfortunate Areola and crossed the line.

ALSO READ: Leicester City promoted to Premier League 2024-25

Antonio dragged the host side back on terms when he met Bowen’s cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute before a frantic finish saw Harvey Elliott hit the bar as Liverpool tried in vain to find a dramatic winner.

Liverpool remains third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, which has played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, which have a game in hand and a much-superior goal difference.

It can now only hope that City and Arsenal slip up and Gakpo told TNT Sports his side is in “a very, very difficult position”.

“It is going to be difficult, not impossible, but very, very difficult,” he added.

West Ham keeps its faint chances of European qualification alive with a draw that means it stays eighth on 49 points, one behind Newcastle United and four behind Manchester United, both of whom have two games in hand.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

West Ham United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians needs 24 runs to win off five balls after Tilak Varma departs
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 8/1 (1); Boult removes de Kock in first over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rovman Powell on multiple 200-plus scores in IPL 2024 - ‘It is getting a bit boring now’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE updates, Premier League 2023-24: Match updates, Lineups, Score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Leicester City promoted to Premier League 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Slot - reports
    Reuters
  5. Congested match schedule reaching tipping point, says Premier League boss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians needs 24 runs to win off five balls after Tilak Varma departs
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 8/1 (1); Boult removes de Kock in first over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rovman Powell on multiple 200-plus scores in IPL 2024 - ‘It is getting a bit boring now’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment