Leicester City promoted to Premier League 2024-25

This marks Leicester’s fifth promotion to the Premier League, tying it with Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion for the most promotions in league history.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 08:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Leicester City back to the Premier League.
infoIcon

Leicester City back to the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leicester City has secured an automatic promotion for the Premier League 2024-25 season by edging closer to the EFL Championship 2023-24 title.

Leeds’ defeat means that it is four points behind Leicester with only one match left to play, thereby ensuring that it can no longer overtake the midlands club for one of the two automatic promotion places.

Manager Enzo Maresca’s team clinched its spot back in the top tier of English football following a convincing 4-0 defeat for its relegation rivals, Leeds United, against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night.

This marks Leicester’s fifth promotion to the Premier League, tying it with Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion for the most promotions in league history. While its first stint back in the top flight was short-lived after relegation in 2022/23, the Foxes are hungry for another shot.

The upcoming season will be Leicester’s 18th in the Premier League. Fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a repeat of its incredible 2015/16 campaign, where it defied all odds to win the title under manager Claudio Ranieri.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who was instrumental in that historic season with 24 goals, has proven his value once again. He’s been a key player for Leicester in the Championship, contributing 16 goals and 2 assists this season.

Leeds, which was relegated alongside Leicester last season, now face an uphill battle for the second automatic promotion spot. Its hopes rest on nearest rivals Ipswich Town dropping points in the remaining fixtures. Southampton also hold a mathematical chance, but it’s considered unlikely.

Related Topics

Leicester City /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Norwich City /

West Bromwich Albion /

Leeds United /

Ipswich Town /

Jamie Vardy /

Claudio Ranieri /

EFL Championship /

Premier League

