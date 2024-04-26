MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eyes positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing

Palmer, tied with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as the Premier League’s joint top scorer with 20 goals, missed Tuesday’s thrashing at Arsenal through illness.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 20:38 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Palmer will be back with the squad to face Aston Villa as Chelsea seeks to close a six-point gap with sixth-placed Manchester United.
FILE PHOTO: Palmer will be back with the squad to face Aston Villa as Chelsea seeks to close a six-point gap with sixth-placed Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Palmer will be back with the squad to face Aston Villa as Chelsea seeks to close a six-point gap with sixth-placed Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cole Palmer is set to return for Chelsea in Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to get its bid for European qualification back on track after a humiliating 5-0 loss at Arsenal.

Palmer, tied with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as the Premier League’s joint top scorer with 20 goals, missed Tuesday’s thrashing at Arsenal through illness.

He has recovered, however, and will be part of the squad as Chelsea seeks to close a six-point gap with sixth-placed Manchester United.

“Yes, Cole was training well in the last few days. We assume he is going to be ready for tomorrow, be part of the squad,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday, ahead of visiting fourth-placed Villa. “Cole is a very good player... a key player for us and he is showing we struggle a little bit without him.”

ALSO READ | Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby

Chelsea was hit with an injury blow on Thursday when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was ruled out of its remaining games this season after undergoing groin surgery.

Chelsea, ninth with 47 points from 32 matches, faces Villa after consecutive losses, including a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“It’s testing everyone in the club,” Pochettino said. “We are not in the place we wanted to be.

“We need to be positive. It’s the only way to move forward. Never give up. We’re going to push and get the best from the players we have in our hands. We cannot give them the excuse to not perform and not to be focused but at the same time, we are people, we are not machines,” he concluded.

Cole Palmer /

Chelsea /

Aston Villa /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Premier League 2023-24

