Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of Premier League season after groin surgery

The Argentine international, who suffered a hernia in December, started in Chelsea’s 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Tuesday before being substituted in the second half.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 11:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea during the Premier League match against Arsenal.
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea during the Premier League match against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea during the Premier League match against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has undergone groin surgery and will miss the remaining six games of the season, the Premier League club said.

The Argentine international, who suffered a hernia in December, started in Chelsea’s 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Tuesday before being substituted in the second half.

“Enzo Fernandez has today undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation, sidelining him for the remainder of Chelsea’s 2023-24 season,” Chelsea said in a statement late on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Man City humbles Brighton to keep pressure on Arsenal

“The 23-year-old midfielder will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”

The loss of Fernandez is another blow for Chelsea, which is ninth in the league and visits fourth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday.

Argentina will hope Fernandez recovers in time to play in the Copa America in the United States in June and July.

