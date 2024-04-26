Premier League: Man City humbles Brighton to keep pressure on Arsenal

Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City stepped up its bid for a fourth Premier League crown in a row with a ruthless 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

A day after Liverpool’s title challenge suffered a huge blow with a 2-0 defeat at Everton, City kept up the pressure on leader Arsenal with a dominant display that left it one point behind the London club with a game in hand.

“I don’t know if it was statement, obviously every game is a lot of pressure but the only thing we can do is try to perform as well as we did today,” City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

De Bruyne’s superb diving header put City, missing top scorer Erling Haaland due to injury, ahead in the 17th minute.

“It doesn’t happen too much, does it? I think the only way I could reach it was jumping to the ball, and it goes in like a little lob, but it’s obviously not something I’m really good at,” De Bruyne said after netting his first headed goal in the Premier League.

Foden scored his first with a deflected free kick and Brighton defensive errors allowed Bernardo Silva to win the ball and set up Foden to sweep a shot into the bottom corner before halftime.

“With Kev’s first goal and a bit lucky with my second goal, it settled us a little bit and we grew into the game, in the first half was frightening with the way we attacked,” Foden said.

Foden became only the third player to score 50 top-flight goals under manager Pep Guardiola aged 23 or younger, after Lionel Messi and Haaland.

Julian Alvarez completed the rout midway through the second half and Brighton, who remained 11th in the table, never looked capable of launching a fightback.

Manchester City is unbeaten in 30 games in all competitions with 24 wins and six draws, making it the third English top-flight side to reach that landmark after Nottingham Forest (40 in 1978) and Manchester United (34 in 1993-94 and 33 in 1998-99).

It last loss excluding penalty shootouts was against Aston Villa in early December.

Brighton’s best chance came when City keeper Ederson gifted them a late opportunity when he raced out of his box, only to fire the ball straight at Odeluga Offiah who failed to take advantage.

City head to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday. They close out the season with matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.