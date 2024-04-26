Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America. He remains a player for Turkish club Galatasaray.

Uruguay’s football association thanked Muslera in its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments, including the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

🥹 ¡𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨!



Lo lograste, 'Nando', tu nombre entró en la rica historia del Fútbol Uruguayo. #ElEquipoQueNosUnepic.twitter.com/vxzkEEyE98 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) April 25, 2024

Muslera saved the shots by John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah to give Uruguay a 4-2 shootout victory and a place in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

“You made it, ‘Nando,’ your name is in the rich history of Uruguayan football,” the country’s soccer association said.