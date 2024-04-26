MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football

The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 07:30 IST , MONTEVIDEO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Fernando Muslera during the warm up before the match.
FILE PHOTO: Fernando Muslera during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fernando Muslera during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America. He remains a player for Turkish club Galatasaray.

Uruguay’s football association thanked Muslera in its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments, including the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

Muslera saved the shots by John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah to give Uruguay a 4-2 shootout victory and a place in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

“You made it, ‘Nando,’ your name is in the rich history of Uruguayan football,” the country’s soccer association said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Fernando Muslera /

Uruguay /

World Cup /

Copa America /

Galatasaray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football
    Reuters
  2. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football
    Reuters
  2. Cameroon appoints Marc Brys as new head coach
    Reuters
  3. ESP vs BRA: Paqueta scores last-minute penalty for Brazil in a six-goal thrilling draw against Spain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Goodwin brace edges Australia closer to World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Defender Saliba low down in France’s pecking order, says Deschamps
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football
    Reuters
  2. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after fifty vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment