Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international football

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played in the past four World Cups, announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.
The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America. He remains a player for Turkish club Galatasaray.
Uruguay’s football association thanked Muslera in its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments, including the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.
Muslera saved the shots by John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah to give Uruguay a 4-2 shootout victory and a place in the semifinals against the Netherlands.
“You made it, ‘Nando,’ your name is in the rich history of Uruguayan football,” the country’s soccer association said.
