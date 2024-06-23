Copa America 2024: Venezuela beats ten-man Ecuador in Group B opener

Venezuela struck twice in the space of 10 minutes in the second half to come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America on Sunday at the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States, getting its Group B campaign off to a winning start.

Both of Venezuela’s goals came from substitutes, with Jhonder Cadiz pouncing on Salomon Rondon’s cushioned layoff in the 64th minute following a quickly taken throw in to level the scores.

Eduard Bello sealed victory for Venezuela in the 74th minute, smashing home a rebound from close range after Rondon drew a sharp save from Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez.

On 22nd minute, Ecuador striker Enner Valencia got sent off by the referee for his late and dangerous challenge on Venezuela defender Jose Martinez. John Yeboah shot from inside the box was saved by Romo and Valencia wanted to get to the ball. However, his challenge on Martinez was late and dangerous. He got a direct red after VAR asked referee to come to have a look.

ECU vs VEN, Copa America 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Despite being a man down, La Tri showed immense spirit and took the lead on 40th minute via Jeremy Sarmiento’s stunner from outside the box.

Venezuela’s coach Fernando Batista made crucial changes after the half-time and finally enabled his team to take the advantage of their numerical superiority.

