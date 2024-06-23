MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Venezuela beats ten-man Ecuador in Group B opener

Super-subs Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello earn Venezuela a dramatic win over ten-man Ecuador in the first match of Copa America 2024 Group B in Levi’s Stadium in California, United States on Sunday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 05:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venezuela’s Eduard Bello celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group B soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Venezuela’s Eduard Bello celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group B soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Venezuela’s Eduard Bello celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group B soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP

Venezuela struck twice in the space of 10 minutes in the second half to come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America on Sunday at the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States, getting its Group B campaign off to a winning start.

Both of Venezuela’s goals came from substitutes, with Jhonder Cadiz pouncing on Salomon Rondon’s cushioned layoff in the 64th minute following a quickly taken throw in to level the scores.

Eduard Bello sealed victory for Venezuela in the 74th minute, smashing home a rebound from close range after Rondon drew a sharp save from Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez.

On 22nd minute, Ecuador striker Enner Valencia got sent off by the referee for his late and dangerous challenge on Venezuela defender Jose Martinez. John Yeboah shot from inside the box was saved by Romo and Valencia wanted to get to the ball. However, his challenge on Martinez was late and dangerous. He got a direct red after VAR asked referee to come to have a look.

ECU vs VEN, Copa America 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Despite being a man down, La Tri showed immense spirit and took the lead on 40th minute via Jeremy Sarmiento’s stunner from outside the box.

Venezuela’s coach Fernando Batista made crucial changes after the half-time and finally enabled his team to take the advantage of their numerical superiority.

Cadiz scored the equaliser on the 63rd minute and Bello grabbed the winner ten-minutes later.

More to follow

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
