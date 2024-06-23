Read Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Ecuador vs Venezuela from the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.
STARTING LINEUPS
Ecuador starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Dominguez (GK), Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia
Venezuela starting line-up (4-3-3): Romo (GK), Navarro, Osorio, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Casseres Jr, Martinez, Herrera; Soteldo, Rondon, Machis
PREVIEW
The Copa America 2024 Group B matches will kick-off with the clash between Ecuador and Venezuela at the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.
Both Ecuador and Venezuela will be bidding to get their respective 2024 Copa America campaigns off to positive starts when they lock horns at the competition on Saturday.
Ecuador has never won the Copa America, but it has finished fourth on two previous occasions - in 1959 and 1993 - while the national side has made the quarterfinals in two of the last three tournaments.
Venezuela, meanwhile, has not actually been in action since a goalless draw with Guatemala at the end of March, while it has been beaten by Colombia and Italy in two of its last three matches.
Venezuela is chasing a first-ever World Cup berth, sitting fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of Brazil in sixth and Ecuador in fifth and behind leaders Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia.
(with inputs from Reuters)
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
Where to live stream the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
