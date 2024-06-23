MagazineBuy Print

Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE score, Copa America 2024: ECU 1-0 VEN; Ten-man La Tri leads via Sarmiento’s stunner after Valencia sees Red

ECU vs VEN: Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Ecuador vs Venezuela from the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 04:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Venezuela, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Venezuela, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Venezuela, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP

Read Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Ecuador vs Venezuela from the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.

STARTING LINEUPS

Ecuador starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Dominguez (GK), Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia

Venezuela starting line-up (4-3-3): Romo (GK), Navarro, Osorio, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Casseres Jr, Martinez, Herrera; Soteldo, Rondon, Machis

PREVIEW

The Copa America 2024 Group B matches will kick-off with the clash between Ecuador and Venezuela at the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.

Both Ecuador and Venezuela will be bidding to get their respective 2024 Copa America campaigns off to positive starts when they lock horns at the competition on Saturday.

Ecuador has never won the Copa America, but it has finished fourth on two previous occasions - in 1959 and 1993 - while the national side has made the quarterfinals in two of the last three tournaments.

Venezuela, meanwhile, has not actually been in action since a goalless draw with Guatemala at the end of March, while it has been beaten by Colombia and Italy in two of its last three matches.

Venezuela is chasing a first-ever World Cup berth, sitting fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of Brazil in sixth and Ecuador in fifth and behind leaders Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Sunday, June 23 (3:30 AM IST) at Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

