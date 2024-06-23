MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne guide Belgium to 2-0 win against Romania

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring within 73 seconds and entered the record books, becoming Belgium’s fastest goalscorer in a major international tournament and the third-fastest goalscorer in Euros history.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 02:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal.
Belgium’s Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium's Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium registered its first points in Euro 2024 after a 2-0 win against Romania in their Group E clash at the Cologne Stadium on Saturday.

Set up by Romelu Lukaku, he drilled a low shot from the edge of the Romania box, which beat keeper Florin Nita despite him diving at full stretch.

Set up by Romelu Lukaku, he drilled a low shot from the edge of the Romania box, which beat keeper Florin Nita despite him diving at full stretch.

In the 63rd minute, Belgium looked to have added a second after Lukaku’s picture-perfect finish under pressure. However, for the third time in this edition, VAR denied him a goal after finding that he was offside leading up to his strike.

AS IT HAPPENED: Belgium vs Romania highlights

Skipper Kevin de Bruyne finally scored Belgium’s second goal in the 79th minute, rattling the net after a direct assist from his keeper Koen Casteels.

The win keeps Belgium in third place in the Group E standings with three points in two games.

More to follow...

