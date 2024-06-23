Belgium registered its first points in Euro 2024 after a 2-0 win against Romania in their Group E clash at the Cologne Stadium on Saturday.
Youri Tielemans opened the scoring within 73 seconds and entered the record books, becoming Belgium’s fastest goalscorer in a major international tournament and the third-fastest goalscorer in Euros history.
Set up by Romelu Lukaku, he drilled a low shot from the edge of the Romania box, which beat keeper Florin Nita despite him diving at full stretch.
In the 63rd minute, Belgium looked to have added a second after Lukaku’s picture-perfect finish under pressure. However, for the third time in this edition, VAR denied him a goal after finding that he was offside leading up to his strike.
AS IT HAPPENED: Belgium vs Romania highlights
Skipper Kevin de Bruyne finally scored Belgium’s second goal in the 79th minute, rattling the net after a direct assist from his keeper Koen Casteels.
The win keeps Belgium in third place in the Group E standings with three points in two games.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Lukaku’s goal cancelled by VAR third time this Euros; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
- Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne guide Belgium to 2-0 win against Romania
- Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 2-0 ROU; Kevin De Bruyne doubles the lead
- Belgium vs Romania highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: BEL 2-0 ROU photo gallery
- Euro 2024: Tielemans scores fastest goal for Belgium in a major international tournament
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE